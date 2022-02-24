ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential...

Charlotte Business Journal

Crescent Communities growing its multifamily portfolio with project in University Research Park

Construction on Novel Mallard Creek, a 310-unit apartment complex, is expected to begin later this month with targeted completion in fall 2023. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Federal Tax Liens and Releases (2 records) The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against...
INCOME TAX
Charlotte Business Journal

Arizona developer seeking approvals for massive residential project on 326 acres in Gastonia

Documents show Suncrest Real Estate & Land is seeking to rezone more than 325 acres in Gaston County, where it is proposing up to 877 residential units at the site. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
GASTONIA, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: NC's two biggest metros get high marks for startups; How fast homes are flying off the market

Both of North Carolina's two largest metros made the top 20 in a recent study of the best places in the nation for startups — but which ranks highest? Plus: Realtor.com reveals how fast homes are flying off the market, there's a new CEO in charge of a locally based hotel chain, and three pizza joints in the Carolinas were named among Yelp's best.
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

