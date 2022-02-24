ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens...

Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Element Exteriors LLC.

Nashville-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 4, 2022. Year to date through February 4, 2022, the court recorded four Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 33% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Co-Lead Lawyer in Talc Litigation Against Johnson & Johnson Provides Statement in LTL Bankruptcy Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Leigh O'Dell of Beasley Allen, Co-Lead Counsel for the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in consolidated multidistrict litigation (MDL) in New Jersey federal court, on behalf of approximately 38,000 women and families harmed by Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder, released the following statement at the conclusion of a hearing regarding Johnson & Johnson's LTL bankruptcy filing:
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Grocer and health group file for bankruptcy protection

Portland area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Feb. 18, 2022. Year to date, the court recorded three Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 50% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PORTLAND, OR
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 11, 2022

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (107) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (96) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (306)
REAL ESTATE
South Florida Business Journal

New York developer buys Fort Lauderdale property for $33M

The site covers a full city block. © 2022 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Court records Leads - February 11, 2022

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
LAW
My Daily Record.com

Liens and judgments filed Jan. 31 to Feb. 11

The following liens and judgments were filed in the offices of Harnett County Clerk of Court Renee Whittenton for the week ending Jan. 31 to Feb. 11. They do not include lawyer’s fees or interest. Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service vs. Warren’s Cricket Farm Inc., plaintiff to...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
South Florida Business Journal

BizEquity is now available to all

BizEquity, the largest patented provider of online business valuations, announced today that its cloud-based valuation platform is now available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions through the firm’s network of vetted and approved vendors. LPL’s more than 19,000 affiliated financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions are now able to leverage BizEquity’s innovative business valuation software and prospecting database of over 33 million privately-held businesses. LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program provides a curated fintech marketplace helping to reduce the complexity and costs of running a business. The network of approved third-party vendors offers their products and services to LPL clients at discounted rates. Vendors are selected based on advisor demand, ease of use, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements.
MARKETS
