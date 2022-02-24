ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bug Buffet is back: Annual MSU event returns for 34th year

 5 days ago
It’s a Bobcat Bug Buffet: an event celebrating its 34th year of introducing and enjoying edible insects to students and the community.

Beginning back in 1989, with one pound of butter, a frying pan, and a good helping of melanoplus sanguinipes, a migratory grasshopper, Montana State's Bug Buffet was created and held in a classroom in the Plant Growth Science building.

Fast forward, years later, and it is now a week-long event with speakers, movies in the SUB Ballroom, and of course a heaping buffet.

“This year we’re looking at edible insects, used almost in an industrial scale size, near the Grand Basin by Native Americans,” Associate Professor Florence Dunkel said.

Dunkel teaches a course in insects and human society at MSU. Her students are busy preparing dishes and recipes in anticipation for the week-long event.

“Putting yourself out there and being brave about little things like that, it can really pay off,” Freshman student, David Wodrich said.

Tacos, cookies, salad, and more will be featured at the buffet. The event kicks off Monday, February 28, at 12 p.m. in the SUB Ballroom A.

“Teaching people about doing this, opening people's eyes to new possibilities, new cultures and such,” MSU Freshman, Max McGrath said, “Not many proteins can be served in so many ways, but bugs can!”

#Msu#Buffet#Insect#Movies#Melanoplus Sanguinipes#Native Americans#Tacos#Msu Freshman
Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

