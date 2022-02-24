ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri lawmaker ends protest, sorry for overalls 'ruckus'

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEqzn_0eNKc6Vh00

A Republican Missouri state senator punished for wearing overalls ended his protest Wednesday, apologized and was reappointed to his committee assignments.

“It was never my intention to come in wearing bib overalls and cause such a ruckus,” Republican Sen. Mike Moon said Wednesday. “If I’ve offended you, I apologize to you.”

Moon, a candidate for U.S. Congress who once videotaped himself gutting a chicken to make a political point, wore denim overalls paired with a jacket and tie on the Senate floor earlier this month.

In a letter to the Senate Republican leader, Moon said he wore the overalls to protect his clothing while making pancakes, waffles and eggs for a Capitol breakfast his office sponsored.

Moon on Wednesday said he kept the overalls on after getting compliments during a committee hearing.

There’s no formal rule against wearing overalls on the Missouri Senate floor. But many unwritten rules have become fiercely defended “traditions,” including the expectation that senators dress professionally.

GOP Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz had asked Moon to apologize or face punishment. When Moon refused, Schatz pulled him from almost all of his committee assignments.

That prompted Moon to launch into a filibuster Tuesday to protest what he described as too harsh a punishment. As he continued to block work Wednesday, Moon called Schatz a “dictator.”

Republican Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder on Wednesday dubbed the feud “bib gate" and criticized Moon for wasting taxpayer dollars in an attempt to gain name recognition in his congressional bid.

Moon is running for the southwestern Missouri congressional seat currently occupied by Republican Billy Long, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Moon, who previously served in the state House, also drew attention in 2017 for posting the chicken-gutting video after former Gov. Eric Greitens called lawmakers back from “summer vacation” to the Capitol a second time after their regular session adjourned. Moon remarked on the video that he was “in the middle of” his summer job processing chickens.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Dave Schatz
Register Citizen

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Senate Republican#Republican Senate#U S Congress#Gop#House
HuffingtonPost

Jan. 6 Sentencing Judge Reminds RNC That Riot Was Not 'Legitimate Political Discourse'

A federal judge took aim at the Republican National Committee’s recent distortion of reality during sentencing for a violent Capitol rioter. “It is not ‘legitimate political discourse,’” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said during her Thursday sentencing of Mark Leffingwell, who will spend six months in prison for assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Fox News

49 Republicans pledge to shut down government over federal vaccine mandates

Forty-nine Republicans signed a letter pledging to shut down the government over federal vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital first broke the news of the letter floating around Republican Hill offices last month. It was formally sent to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump-appointed judge creates new trouble for the Voting Rights Act

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is one of the most important pieces of federal legislation in U.S. history. It’s also seen better days. Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court effectively gutted the law in 2013, and last year, they weakened it further. Democrats in Congress have tried repeatedly to advance the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which is designed to undo the damage imposed by the conservative justices, but GOP lawmakers have blocked the bill.
ARKANSAS STATE
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

560K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy