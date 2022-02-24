Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

The founders of a new-to-Nashville cybersecurity startup have netted $38 million from venture capital investors in Florida and from an arm of a life insurance giant.It's among the largest venture raises within the last few years for a Greater Nashville business not in the region's huge health care industry, according to data from PitchBook. Here's what those founders have on tap, as shared in a local exclusive with Nashville Inno.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO