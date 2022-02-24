ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

Nashville Business Journal

30-home addition planned for Lebanon subdivision

A 30-home development project off Rome Pike in Lebanon has received construction funding, according to Wilson County records. Horizon Development LLC received $2.38 million from Bank OZK, an Arkansas-based institution, to construct Bonnie Oaks, an addition to an existing neighborhood. Harold Gordon Bone Jr., through Horizon Development LLC, purchased the...
LEBANON, TN
Homebuilder continues massive Lebanon project with $5.3M buy

A Lebanon development that will bring over 500 new homes to the city is set to enter its next phase of construction. Texas-based homebuilder D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) recently spent $5.3 million to purchase several plots of land off Woodall Road as part of the Woodbridge Glen development project. The community will feature a mix of single-family homes and townhomes.
LEBANON, TN
New-to-Nashville cybersecurity startup Phosphorus banks $38M Series A raise, aims to triple revenue

The founders of a new-to-Nashville cybersecurity startup have netted $38 million from venture capital investors in Florida and from an arm of a life insurance giant.It's among the largest venture raises within the last few years for a Greater Nashville business not in the region's huge health care industry, according to data from PitchBook. Here's what those founders have on tap, as shared in a local exclusive with Nashville Inno.
NASHVILLE, TN
Gallery: Nashville Yards developers update master plan, release details for at least a half-dozen proposed buildings

Nashville Yards’ project team has filed an updated master plan with Metro, detailing new towers and updates for an expansive entertainment district. Lead developer Southwest Value Partners and its co-developer, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) — which is handling the project’s entertainment portion — have released renderings for at least six new proposed buildings on Nashville Yards’ larger 18-acre site.
NASHVILLE, TN
The week in bankruptcies: Element Exteriors LLC.

Nashville-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 4, 2022. Year to date through February 4, 2022, the court recorded four Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 33% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

