Family of TN boy killed by stray bullet appeal to lawmakers to revisit permit-less carry, address gang violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a call on lawmakers to do something — anything to prevent another tragic death of a child by a bullet from happening again.

12-year-old Artemis Rayford was killed on Christmas morning when a stray bullet went through his home and struck him while he was playing with his presents.

Artemis had Christmas morning circled on his calendar and the middle schooler got just what he wished for, a video game system.

“That’s all he wanted was for Christmas is for his momma to get him a game and that’s what she did – he was up playing the game, only one up,” his grandmother, Joyce Newson told a House Criminal Justice subcommittee.

But no one could have imagined Christmas joy would quickly turn into tragedy, when “Shun” as his family says he was also known by, was killed by a random bullet from an unknown vehicle.

“That’s what he wanted for Christmas and didn’t know that that was going to be the first time and the l last time he played that game,” Newson said.

Now the family is taking their emotional plea to lawmakers. “I think that this law will be a good law,” Newson said.

Members of Shun’s family are backing legislation from Memphis Representative G.A. Hardaway.

One bill would create a class ‘C’ felony for reckless endangerment and authorizes courts to prohibit driver licenses to people who are convicted.

The second bill would create an offense of using force or coercion to cause a person to join a criminal gang against their will also a felony.

“All designed to deter criminal gang activity which has resulted in our communities being assaulted 24 hours a day, every day of the week,” Hardaway said.

Shun’s letter to Governor Bill Lee became the inspiration. The letter he wrote during his participation in G.R.E.A.T., a gang and violence prevention program, about the state’s new permit-less carry gun law.

He wrote in his opinion the new law “will be bad and people will be murdered.” A prediction of sorts, months later he would be shot dead, taking his last breath in his mother’s arms.

“Please hear my cry, my nephew was gunned down he didn’t make it but please with his letter we can save the next child,” his Aunt, Angie Brooks said.

It’s a letter his family wants at the forefront of legislators’ minds in Tennessee.

The family says police are still investigating with very few leads. If you know anything that could help law enforcement in capturing the suspect you are urged to call your local Crime Stoppers.

