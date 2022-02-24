Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Connecticut authorized cost-of-incarceration liens against lawsuit proceeds and inheritances in 2001. Few attorneys are aware that the State of Connecticut actively enforces liens aimed at forcing incarcerated people to pay the costs associated with their incarceration—regardless of their income and as much 20 years after their release. Typically, such “cost of incarceration” liens come as a surprise to formerly incarcerated people when they come into money by, for example, receiving an inheritance or obtaining an award in a personal injury action.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO