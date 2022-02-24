Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

To better serve Ohio with the most up-to-date approach to financial services, Telhio Credit Union is now offering members appointment banking and early deposit (early pay) for checking accounts. Telhio’s new appointment banking systems gives members the opportunity to schedule virtual, over-the-phone, or face-to-face meetings with relationship bankers. Whether persons are interested in joining the credit union or are members looking for a new account, loan, or other service, meetings can be scheduled online for any Telhio branch location. In addition to appointment banking, Telhio Credit Union now offers early deposit to all personal checking account members. This is a free service and members are automatically enrolled in early deposit with their checking accounts. “These value-added services were created to help people live an easier life. In an industry that is so technology driven, offering appointment banking gives customers the peace-of-mind they need when it comes to their money,” said Leslie Bumgarner, CEO of Telhio Credit Union. “Offering early deposit also gives our members the freedom to access their hard-earned money soon rather than later. Both services are both beneficial and rewarding.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 DAYS AGO