ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 5 days ago

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Element Exteriors LLC.

Nashville-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 4, 2022. Year to date through February 4, 2022, the court recorded four Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 33% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Grocer and health group file for bankruptcy protection

Portland area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Feb. 18, 2022. Year to date, the court recorded three Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 50% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PORTLAND, OR
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Co-Lead Lawyer in Talc Litigation Against Johnson & Johnson Provides Statement in LTL Bankruptcy Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Leigh O'Dell of Beasley Allen, Co-Lead Counsel for the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in consolidated multidistrict litigation (MDL) in New Jersey federal court, on behalf of approximately 38,000 women and families harmed by Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder, released the following statement at the conclusion of a hearing regarding Johnson & Johnson's LTL bankruptcy filing:
BUSINESS
Columbus Business First

Real estate Leads - February 4, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Liens
Columbus Business First

Court records Leads - February 4, 2022

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
LAW
Columbus Business First

Telhio Credit Union Now Offers Appointment Banking and Early Deposit to Members

To better serve Ohio with the most up-to-date approach to financial services, Telhio Credit Union is now offering members appointment banking and early deposit (early pay) for checking accounts. Telhio’s new appointment banking systems gives members the opportunity to schedule virtual, over-the-phone, or face-to-face meetings with relationship bankers. Whether persons are interested in joining the credit union or are members looking for a new account, loan, or other service, meetings can be scheduled online for any Telhio branch location. In addition to appointment banking, Telhio Credit Union now offers early deposit to all personal checking account members. This is a free service and members are automatically enrolled in early deposit with their checking accounts. “These value-added services were created to help people live an easier life. In an industry that is so technology driven, offering appointment banking gives customers the peace-of-mind they need when it comes to their money,” said Leslie Bumgarner, CEO of Telhio Credit Union. “Offering early deposit also gives our members the freedom to access their hard-earned money soon rather than later. Both services are both beneficial and rewarding.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Health IT startup PriorAuthNow raises $25M

After quadrupling business over the past year and landing a major distribution partner, Columbus health IT startup PriorAuthNow has raised another $25 million in venture capital. The software platform that automates the insurance prior authorization process for medical procedures has $61 billion of clients' net patient revenue flowing through it...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Columbus Business First

Largest Central Ohio Accounting Firms

We rank Central Ohio's largest accounting firms by number of professionals – CPAs, other professional accountants, and consulting/advisory employees – serving clients in Central Ohio. Information on the list is provided by firm representatives and could not be independently verified.
ECONOMY
My Daily Record.com

Liens and judgments filed Jan. 31 to Feb. 11

The following liens and judgments were filed in the offices of Harnett County Clerk of Court Renee Whittenton for the week ending Jan. 31 to Feb. 11. They do not include lawyer’s fees or interest. Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service vs. Warren’s Cricket Farm Inc., plaintiff to...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Columbus Business First

Decade-old Beam Dental poised to double membership again

Beam Dental doubled membership and revenue from 2019 to 2021 and is poised to double enrollees in its benefits plans again this year, said co-founder and CEO Alex Frommeyer. Despite the dizzying growth, the digital insurer's ratio of claims losses has remained remarkably consistent, thanks to its AI-driven pricing models, he told Columbus Business First.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy