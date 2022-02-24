ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 4, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Releases of Federal Tax...
INCOME TAX
Exclusive: Columbus-based developer plans project to anchor Delaware's Riverfront District

Columbus-based RiverWest Partners is preparing to breathe new life into the former Delaware Company Manufacturing building. A $35 million development called The Mill on Flax would include 180 residential units, 3,000 square feet of residential amenity space and 5,000 square feet of commercial space at the site, principals Brian Suiter and Tom Vetter told Columbus Business First. The 159-year-old building will serve as the centerpiece of the 4.6-acre development.
COLUMBUS, OH
Economy
Real Estate
Mortgages
Decade-old Beam Dental poised to double membership again

Beam Dental doubled membership and revenue from 2019 to 2021 and is poised to double enrollees in its benefits plans again this year, said co-founder and CEO Alex Frommeyer. Despite the dizzying growth, the digital insurer's ratio of claims losses has remained remarkably consistent, thanks to its AI-driven pricing models, he told Columbus Business First.
COLUMBUS, OH
Telhio Credit Union Now Offers Appointment Banking and Early Deposit to Members

To better serve Ohio with the most up-to-date approach to financial services, Telhio Credit Union is now offering members appointment banking and early deposit (early pay) for checking accounts. Telhio’s new appointment banking systems gives members the opportunity to schedule virtual, over-the-phone, or face-to-face meetings with relationship bankers. Whether persons are interested in joining the credit union or are members looking for a new account, loan, or other service, meetings can be scheduled online for any Telhio branch location. In addition to appointment banking, Telhio Credit Union now offers early deposit to all personal checking account members. This is a free service and members are automatically enrolled in early deposit with their checking accounts. “These value-added services were created to help people live an easier life. In an industry that is so technology driven, offering appointment banking gives customers the peace-of-mind they need when it comes to their money,” said Leslie Bumgarner, CEO of Telhio Credit Union. “Offering early deposit also gives our members the freedom to access their hard-earned money soon rather than later. Both services are both beneficial and rewarding.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Top of the List: Largest Central Ohio accounting firms

Nearly 2,700 professionals serve clients at this year's 25 largest Central Ohio accounting firms – some 978 CPAs, plus other professional accountants, consultants and advisory employees. Like every industry, accounting firms have navigated some tough challenges in the past two years, including staffing issues, unfamiliar work conditions and rapidly...
ECONOMY
Health IT startup PriorAuthNow raises $25M

After quadrupling business over the past year and landing a major distribution partner, Columbus health IT startup PriorAuthNow has raised another $25 million in venture capital. The software platform that automates the insurance prior authorization process for medical procedures has $61 billion of clients' net patient revenue flowing through it...
COLUMBUS, OH
COTA plans Rickenbacker mobility hub

COTA has plans to build a transportation center where buses, cars, bike, scooters and more could come together for more efficient commutes. There are also plans for the mobility center to include workforce development programming, childcare and food access there.
TRAFFIC
