WASHINGTON — (AP) — If there's one thing that pains everyone trying to reach the IRS at tax time, it's being stuck on endless hold. E. Martin Davidoff's accounting firm spends upwards of $5,000 a year to a company that can zip him and others to the front of the line to get through to an IRS customer service representative. He says paying for enQ's line-jumping service cuts out hours every day that he would otherwise spend waiting to talk to an agent.

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO