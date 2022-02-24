ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Shop Focused On Sustainability Breathes New Life Into Vintage Clothing

By Amy Kawata
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tf0SI_0eNKaQlK00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Helping the environment could be as simple as changing up your fashion habits and choices, and sustainable fashion is growing in Baltimore.

Sustainability is key to minimizing the impact of our buying decisions. Illicit Rag Vintage, a Baltimore-based store, understands that.

The cost of being trendy is far more than the price tag on that piece of clothing you’ve been eyeing. We often hear about how climate change is affecting us, but now eco-friendly consumers are turning to thrifting instead of shopping at traditional stores.

Danyell Williams owns and operates the store. He repurposes vintage clothes, making old things new.

Williams said his customers “still want to be trendy, they still want to give a cool look, but they just want their transaction to count towards something.”

Customers want to express themselves without contributing to the cycle of fast fashion.

“I think people want unique items (but) we’ve been in a really big fast fashion cycle trend for several decades now,” said Janae, a customer. “And not only are people seeing that it’s not great for the environment, it’s not great for people who work in these factories.”

Experts from the United Nations Environment Programme estimate the fashion industry is responsible for nearly 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, but there are ways to reduce the impact your wardrobe has on the environment.

“If we can repurpose or reuse, whether it be clothing, whether it be furniture or anything that we can preserve in any way, we all make our carbon footprint a little bit less,” Williams said.

Janae said she’s grateful for places like this in the city to support, and she also loves the opportunity it also provides to express their creativity.

“I love being able to come here and see a suit jacket or a skirt and be like ‘oh my momma would have worn that,'” Janae said. “And now I get to remix it, I get to wear it, I get to have my own story with it and make new stories.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Clothing and decor that will bring warmth into your life

Alysa Mae Beck, Owner & Founder of Mae Dae Co, shares her insight about her brand and what products they offer. Beck started Mae Dae in 2018 while she was in college. Mae Dae first served as a wild rooted vintage shop. Beck would scour through vintage clothes and sell them on Etsy. As time passed Beck didn’t resonate with the products anymore, so she gave Mae Dae a rebrand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Northwestern

A new life for old things: Sustainable action at the Evanston Repair Cafe

From ripped jeans to gelato machines, Evanston Repair Cafe allowed volunteers Saturday to give damaged items a second life and teach residents the environmental value of repair. The free event, hosted at the Robert Crown Branch Library, was held in partnership with Citizens’ Greener Evanston. Founder Beatriz Echeverria said the...
EVANSTON, IL
Dayton Business Journal

Online clothing shop founded by lifelong Daytonian to open first storefront downtown

A lifelong Daytonian who has operated an online clothing shop for the last few years is opening her first storefront in the heart of downtown. After5, a women's clothing boutique owned by Erin Parrott, is expected to launch this summer at 111 E. Third St. in the Fire Blocks District of downtown Dayton. The shop will join other recent additions to the district, including cafe-bakery Salt Block Biscuit Co., Two Social activity bar and Jollity restaurant.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
WCIA

Shopping on a budget for kid’s clothes at Rainbows & Sunshine Boutique

Jessica Suding, Owner of Rainbows and Sunshine Boutique, is helping moms and dads on a budget purchase their kid’s clothing. People find most interesting, the consignment process. I tried to keep the process as simple as possible so it is easy to understand for our consigners and makes it more simple for the shop to operate.
TUSCOLA, IL
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Baltimore

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. At Harborplace Closes, Citing COVID-19, Building Maintenance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.’s location at Harborplace has closed. According to the Baltimore City Health Department’s website, the restaurant was closed by the city on Feb. 10 for operating without a license. Landry’s Inc., the Houston-based owner of Bubba Gump and other nationwide chains such as Morton’s The Steakhouse, Rainforest Cafe and The Palm, said the location was operated by a third-party licensee. The restaurant “has closed due to COVID-19’s impact on the restaurant industry as well as the landlord’s failure to uphold the building’s maintenance,” said Keith Beitler, executive vice president and COO of Landry’s. The Baltimore Business Journal first...
BALTIMORE, MD
actionnews5.com

UofM student creates sustainable ethical clothing for a cause

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A University of Memphis senior has founded a sustainable ethical clothing brand for a cause. Lexi Grisanti joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what lead her to create Sol&Co and how it’s helping to empower women in developing nations to become entrepreneurs.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fast Fashion#Vintage Clothing#Wjz#Illicit Rag Vintage
Daily Northwestern

Best Sustainable Business: Plant Shop Evanston

Amid the Chicago winter, it’s fair to say that sunlight is lacking, which raises quite an issue if you want to grow your own garden. For all of the nature lovers who aspire to bring the outdoors inside, Plant Shop Evanston is the place to go. Plant Shop Evanston...
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WKRC

Vintage shopping event brings mid-century modern into the present

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A big vintage shopping event is underway at the Sharonville Convention Center. 20th Century Cincinnati is a celebration of all things mid-century modern. There's furniture, decor, lighting, and other items celebrating the era from about the 1920s to the 1960s. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5...
SHARONVILLE, OH
CBS Baltimore

B&O Railroad Museum Will Celebrate The B&O’s 195th Birthday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The B&O Railroad Museum will celebrate the 195th birthday of its namesake railroad on Sunday with train rides, a balloon drop and cupcakes. Rides on the Mile One Express are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a balloon drop and cupcakes in between, at noon. Visitors will have the chance to win prizes, including Orioles tickets. Admission $20 for adults and $12 for children, and train rides are an additional $3 for adults and $2 for children.  
LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

Community MVP: Catherine’s Family & Youth Services

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here at WJZ, we celebrate the people and organizations who go out of their way to make a meaningful and lasting difference in the community. This week’s Community MVP is Catherine’s Family & Youth Services, a Park Heights-based nonprofit that has made it a mission to improve the quality of life for low- to moderate-income Baltimore families, the LGBT community and youth. Executive director Valarie Matthews said the group accomplishes that through a variety of ways, from hosting after-school programs for youth, to helping residents who are looking for a job, to holding food and diaper drives for local...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Samaritan’s Feet, CIAA Donate Hundreds Of Shoes To Baltimore Students

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of Baltimore students went home with a new pair of shoes Friday, thanks to the CIAA and Samaritan’s Feet. Leaders say the donation is a powerful example of how a caring community can make a positive impact on the lives of students. For the first time in Baltimore, the CIAA and non-profit organization Samaritan’s Feet partnered up to distribute nearly 400 pairs of shoes to students at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School. The event coincides with the 2022 CIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament, hosted at Royal Farms Arena. Twelve historically black colleges played in 22 matches over the week. Bowie...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland animal shelters seek help amid shortage of wet cat food

Cat owners know cans of wet food have been hard to find, and the supply chain shortage is hitting Maryland animal shelters particularly hard. Every can counts. The Maryland SPCA's supply closet shows the supply of dog food is in pretty good shape, but the cat food side has empty shelves and individual cans instead of cans in bulk.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy