The Big Insight: While gerrymandering is one driver of the polarization in Congress and across the country, self-sorting among voters plays an even larger role. Most states have now finished drawing the new congressional maps that will be in effect for the next decade, and even though most analysts say neither party is gaining much, criticism of gerrymandering is in full swing. While partisan line-drawing is indeed a problem, however, the main driver of polarization is self-sorting among voters into “Blue” and “Red” enclaves.

