ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Imax To Wire Up To 200 Screens This Year For Live Events; Grosses $300K From ‘Kanye West: Donda Experience’

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwGl4_0eNKZv2600

Click here to read the full article.

Imax CEO Rich Gelfold says the chain hopes to have 200 screens wired for live events by year end, up from 79 currently as it experiments with content beyond music, and with ticket pricing.

He spoke to Deadline after the company reported strong quarterly earnings and the day after a live stream of Kanye West ’s Donda 2 event in Miami sold out in 47 of 60 Imax theaters, led by the 980-seat TCL in LA. With fans only given 48-hours notice, it grossed about $313,582 total for a per screen average of $5,226.

That follows a special event with Halsey ( If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power ) and screenings plus live Q&As of Macbeth , West Side Story and T he Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert as this become an increasing focus for the big-screen exhibitor.

Wiring theatres isn’t particularly expensive, Gelfond said, but requires Imax proprietary technology to ensure image quality and proper cables to accommodate bandwidth. “You can’t do the world in the snap of a finger,” he said, but is hoping to get to 200 screens by year end and build out another 500 or more “over time.” The events are also shot with Imax cameras.

The company will planning one major event and several smaller ones per quarter. Right now, the strategy is “somewhere between putting together comprehensive slate and testing ideas,” he said during a conference call. It gravitates to music but is exploring comedy and live sports and is also in talks about putting together a slate deal. It will experiment with ticket pricing on events. The Kanye most expensive tickets for the Kanye event were around $30, “with others priced more in-line with other Imax tickets.”

“There is a very large market out there [for events], our technology is very unique, and over time it will be a significant contributor to our company,” he said .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Helen Mirren, SAG Lifetime Achievement Winner, Says She Owes Her Success To Mantra: “Be On Time And Don’t Be An Ass”

Click here to read the full article. Helen Mirren was honored at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday night with the Lifetime Achievement Award, an accolade she says she owes to a personal mantra she lives by. “Lifetime Achievement, that sounds so grand. I supposed I’m still alive so by that measure, I’m eligible,” Mirren joked on stage to her fellow actors in the audience. “But honestly, any achievement that I’ve succeeded in is the result of my mantra, ‘Be on time and don’t be an ass.'” Watch her speech above. Oscar, BAFTA, and Emmy-winning actress Mirren becomes the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Taylor Sheridan On ‘1883’ Finale: “We Wanted To Make A 10-Hour Movie With An Ending, And That’s What We Did”

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from Sunday’s Season 1 finale of Paramount+’s 1883. Larry McMurtry was a literary inspiration for writer-director Taylor Sheridan, who took a page from the miniseries adaptation of that late author’s Lonesome Dove by scattering the harsh terrain with the bodies of its most beloved characters in the Paramount+ 101 Studios MTV Entertainment series. Sheridan’s 10-episode odyssey, about the push to Montana by the ancestors of Yellowstone‘s Dutton clan, saw the death of the show’s bright young narrator, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), the grizzled Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan (Sam...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Winner Ariana DeBose On Shattering Glass Ceiling For Queer Afro Latinas In Hollywood: “I Know I Won’t Be The Last”

Click here to read the full article. Ariana DeBose took home the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her turn in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story on Sunday night—an accolade that is helping to break the glass ceiling for queer Afro Latinas in Hollywood. She is the first openly queer woman of color to win an individual film Screen Actors Guild Award. “I think it’s just indicative that the doors are opening,” DeBose said in the SAG Awards press room while talking with the media. “It’s an honor to be seen, it’s an honor to be...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Laughs At TMZ For Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Statements: "Kim Got The Style She Currently Using From Me This Summer"

Over the week, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) hasn't been shy in regards to airing out his grievances and speaking out on his views. Some of these issues have included his daughter Chicago wearing makeup and using filters, Corey Gamble being "godless," and streaming services taking money from music artists. When TMZ decided to run a late-night piece on his recent outings, it's no surprise he took the opportunity to shut that down as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Halsey
Rolling Stone

Kanye West ‘Donda 2’ Listening Party to Play in IMAX Theaters: Here’s Where to Find Tickets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Yes, you can hear Kanye West’s new album without a Stem Player. On Tuesday, fans can catch Donda 2 in IMAX theaters across 15 cities. The event, taking place at 9 pm EST, will be a live stream of West’s album listening party concert, streaming live from loanDepot Park Stadium in Miami, Florida. How to Get Tickets to Kanye West Donda 2 Listening Party Want to watch the Kanye West Donda 2 listening party? Tickets...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Tickets On Sale Now For Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2 Event At Miami’s loanDepot Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is coming back to South Florida for his “Donda Experience Performance.” He made the announcement on social media over the weekend, announcing the event will take place at loanDepot Park on Feb. 22. It is a live performance of his Donda 2 album, which is being released the same day. Donda 2 is the follow-up album to 2021’s Donda which landed West with his 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart, according to Billboard. Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Kanye West announces 'Donda 2' event in South Florida

Rapper, record producer and fashion designer Kanye West announced an event will take place in South Florida this month to promote the release of his next album, “Donda 2." The rapper, known as Ye, posted a photo of a burning house accompanied with the date of the event on Instagram last week, before deleting the image.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax Theaters#Live Events#Wiring#Donda Experience#Q A#Macbeth
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Kanye West Premiere New Album Donda 2 at Miami Event Livestream

Kanye West’s “Donda Experience Performance” event, marking the premiere of his new album and Donda sequel Donda 2, is taking place tonight at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Billed as a “DONDA 2 listening and DONDA 1 performance” by West on Instagram, the event’s livestream happened at Imax theaters and on West’s Stem Player website. Watch it below, via YouTube, too.
MUSIC
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
WHAS 11

Kanye West Plays Kim Kardashian's 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue During 'Donda 2' Listening Event

Kanye "Ye" West sampled a portion of ex Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live monologue during his Donda 2 listening event at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America," Kim says in the sampled monologue from last October. "A talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Leaves "Donda 2" Event With Kim K Look-Alike Chaney Jones

Last night, as we documented across our Instagram, Kanye West took over Miami, Florida with his highly-anticipated Donda 2 Experience. And it definitely seemed to be one hell of an experience for the fans and media in attendance, as the rapper debuted collaborations with Migos, Jack Harlow, XXXTentacion, and more, while bringing out an array of guests, including his enlisted features.
MIAMI, FL
Deadline

Deadline

53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy