LL Cool J & Chris O’Donnell’s ‘Come Dance With Me’ Gets CBS Premiere Date

CBS has set an April premiere date for Come Dance With Me , the new family dance competition series from NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J . The series will debut Friday, April 15 at 8 PM, succeeding Undercover Boss in the timeslot. It also will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Created and executive produced by O’Donnell and LL Cool J, Come Dance With Me features exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams to be their partner, for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Each week, the kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent or other hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.

Grammy-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence hosts the series, which features music from popular artists across all genres. Judges include dancer and actress Jenna Dewan, pro celebrity dancer Dexter Mayfield and hip hop choreographer Tricia Miranda.



Come Dance With Me is produced by CBS Studios and 3 Ball Productions, part of 3BMG. In addition to LL Cool J and O’Donnell, executive producers for 3 Ball are Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub and Jeff Altrock. Jeff Thacker, Nick Florez and RJ Durell also are executive producers.