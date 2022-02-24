ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 5 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Business Times

TERRI BATES WALKER, A TOP REAL ESTATE AGENT, AFFLIATES WITH COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

Orinda, Calif. (Feb. 7, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is pleased to announce that Terri Bates Walker, a successful real estate professional in Northern California, has affiliated with the company’s Orinda office. Walker was formerly affiliated with Compass. Walker is an expert real estate agent in the East Bay region, with over 20 years of real estate experience. She consistently is a top performing agent in her local market, recently ranking in the top 1 percent of agents in Contra County. In 2021, Walker closed about $46 million in real estate sales. A former practicing real estate attorney with a passion for architecture and design, Walker has an exceptional command of the East Bay real estate market. As a lifelong resident of the East Bay, she has extensive knowledge of each neighborhood's attributes, which gives her a unique understanding and appreciation for the value of living in the area. Her savvy negotiation skills, attention to detail and unwavering client service are integral to every transaction and produce outstanding results. A firm believer in giving back to this wonderful community, she supports many local charities and schools. Walker resides in Moraga with her husband and three sons. Quotes: “My business philosophy is centered on putting people first to ensure a high-quality experience and outcome. I believe that partnering with Coldwell Banker will help elevate my offerings through their superior brand recognition and reputation, and access to industry-leading technology and consumer programs for my clients. ” -- Terri Bates Walker “We are thrilled to welcome Terri to Coldwell Banker Realty, where we are committed to providing affiliated agents with remarkable service, hands-on support and the tools and technology to assist them in advancing their career. We look forward to supporting Terri as she continues to grow her business and provide exceptional client care.” -- Noreen Smith, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California About Coldwell Banker Realty Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in Northern California and serves the markets from Carmel to Tahoe. The company has approximately 56 offices and about 4,000 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304. Media Contact: Leah Wright, Leah.Wright@cbhomeoffice.com or 717.315.5472.
ORINDA, CA
San Francisco Business Times

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (10)
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Mortgage
San Francisco Business Times

Largest Accounting Firms in the East Bay

This List includes accounting firms with offices in the East Bay, which is defined as Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Information was obtained from firm representatives and reflects numbers as of the first quarter of 2022. In case of ties, Greater Bay Area client service professionals was used as secondary ranking criteria.
ALAMEDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
San Francisco Business Times

This week in bankruptcies: Nicholas Colyvas MD Inc. and Wear Your Voice Inc.

San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 4, 2022. Year to date through February 4, 2022, the court recorded 6 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -60 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
San Francisco Business Times

Sequoia Capital plans to invest up to $600M in cryptocurrency startups through a new fund

Sequoia Capital is launching a cryptocurrency-focused fund, becoming the latest venture firm to do so. The influential Menlo Park firm announced Thursday it's launching a $500 million to $600 million fund that will concentrate on investing in cryptocurrency tokens and other digital assets. The move marks the first time the 50-year-old firm has created a fund that's focused on a particular sector.
MARKETS
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
845
Followers
3K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy