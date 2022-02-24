Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Orinda, Calif. (Feb. 7, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is pleased to announce that Terri Bates Walker, a successful real estate professional in Northern California, has affiliated with the company’s Orinda office. Walker was formerly affiliated with Compass. Walker is an expert real estate agent in the East Bay region, with over 20 years of real estate experience. She consistently is a top performing agent in her local market, recently ranking in the top 1 percent of agents in Contra County. In 2021, Walker closed about $46 million in real estate sales. A former practicing real estate attorney with a passion for architecture and design, Walker has an exceptional command of the East Bay real estate market. As a lifelong resident of the East Bay, she has extensive knowledge of each neighborhood's attributes, which gives her a unique understanding and appreciation for the value of living in the area. Her savvy negotiation skills, attention to detail and unwavering client service are integral to every transaction and produce outstanding results. A firm believer in giving back to this wonderful community, she supports many local charities and schools. Walker resides in Moraga with her husband and three sons. Quotes: “My business philosophy is centered on putting people first to ensure a high-quality experience and outcome. I believe that partnering with Coldwell Banker will help elevate my offerings through their superior brand recognition and reputation, and access to industry-leading technology and consumer programs for my clients. ” -- Terri Bates Walker “We are thrilled to welcome Terri to Coldwell Banker Realty, where we are committed to providing affiliated agents with remarkable service, hands-on support and the tools and technology to assist them in advancing their career. We look forward to supporting Terri as she continues to grow her business and provide exceptional client care.” -- Noreen Smith, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California About Coldwell Banker Realty Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in Northern California and serves the markets from Carmel to Tahoe. The company has approximately 56 offices and about 4,000 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304. Media Contact: Leah Wright, Leah.Wright@cbhomeoffice.com or 717.315.5472.

