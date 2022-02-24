ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes....

The week in bankruptcies: Metro Roofing and Remodeling LLC.

Minneapolis area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 18, 2022. Year to date through February 18, 2022, the court recorded 6 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 20 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
The week in bankruptcies: Grocer and health group file for bankruptcy protection

Portland area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Feb. 18, 2022. Year to date, the court recorded three Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 50% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Twin Cities Largest Accounting Firms

Information on The List was supplied by company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. Metro CPAs and professionals includes client-billable personnel, but not sales/marketing, finance, human resources, administration or support staff.
Real estate Leads - February 4, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Minneapolis weighs rule requiring alerts of planned commercial building sales

The Minneapolis City Council is considering a new ordinance that would require property owners to alert the city if they're putting a commercial building up for sale. Finance & Commerce has a report on the proposal, which was introduced last week. (You can see the full text here, though Council Member Jason Chavez said he's still working on revisions.)
Valleyfair owner rejects $3.4B SeaWorld offer

The parent company of Valleyfair turned down a $3.4 billion offer from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. to buy the amusement park owner. SeaWorld (NYSE: SEAS) offered to pay roughly $60 per share in an unsolicited, nonbinding proposal for Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. (NYSE: FUN), based in Sandusky, Ohio. Cedar Fair owns and operates 13 properties with 45,000 seasonal jobs, including Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Court records Leads - February 11, 2022

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Law.com

It’s Time to End Cost-of-Incarceration Liens in Connecticut

Connecticut authorized cost-of-incarceration liens against lawsuit proceeds and inheritances in 2001. Few attorneys are aware that the State of Connecticut actively enforces liens aimed at forcing incarcerated people to pay the costs associated with their incarceration—regardless of their income and as much 20 years after their release. Typically, such “cost of incarceration” liens come as a surprise to formerly incarcerated people when they come into money by, for example, receiving an inheritance or obtaining an award in a personal injury action.
On-demand housekeeping app Spruce enters Twin Cities market

Spruce, an app platform that arranges on-demand housekeeping and other services to apartment properties, has begun selling in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market. The Austin, Texas-based company sells its software and organizational services to apartment building managers, and residents. Spruce partners with local cleaning companies and includes them on its app, letting clients schedule cleaning or other services. Spruce then takes a cut of the cleaners' fee; it also collects annual fees from building managers.
Biggest Commercial Real Estate Sales in the Twin Cities in 2021

This list was compiled using information from the Minnesota Department of Revenue and American City Business Journal Leads. Sales were eligible for The List only if they closed in the 2021 calendar year and were commercial properties in the 22-county metro area. Deals were ranked by complete prices. Sale prices were rounded for The List, which is why deals that appear to be tied are ranked differently.
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

