Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Housing starts climbed by more than 20% in 2021 across North Texas, hitting a new record level of over 58,000 units, and the developers of the sprawling residential communities that most of those homes are being built in are busy making room for more. Here's a list of a dozen of those developments to keep an eye on for the rest of this year and the next decade-plus.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO