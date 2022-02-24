ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 5 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Foreclosure#Building Permits
Dallas Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 4, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Dallas Business Journal

A dozen residential developments that will reshape North Texas

Housing starts climbed by more than 20% in 2021 across North Texas, hitting a new record level of over 58,000 units, and the developers of the sprawling residential communities that most of those homes are being built in are busy making room for more. Here's a list of a dozen of those developments to keep an eye on for the rest of this year and the next decade-plus.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Business Journal

‘We are prepared’: Fort Worth software CEO not afraid of more acquisitions -- and big deals could be on the table

Trevor Gruenewald is helming the company that’s hardly afraid of acquisitions – and now he’s readying for possibly more. The CEO of Fort Worth’s ECI Software Solutions sees opportunities ahead as the company assists small- and medium-sized businesses. The company took on about five companies in 2021 with three of the largest deals ever in roughly the past year. It also had approximately five in 2020.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy