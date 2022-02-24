ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you see something zipping through the Portland sky, don’t panic

By Joelle Jones
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you see a strange craft zipping through the night sky, don’t panic – The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing is slated to conduct F-15 Eagle night training missions from Feb. 23-24.

Fighter jets, small quake shake, rattle, roll Oregon

The Oregon Military Department said the routine training is designed to grant incoming Citizen-Airmen pilots assigned to the Portland Air National Guard Base the opportunity to stay up-to-date on mandatory Air Force requirements.

“We train at night to maintain combat readiness and all-weather capabilities,” stated 142nd Wing Commander, Col. Todd Hofford in a news release. “These proficiencies are what is required for us to stay out front and win the wars.”

He continued, “We appreciate the accommodation of the local communities who may hear us at night. Please have confidence that we’re exercising what is required to stay strong and ready.”

WATCH: Taking a ride in an F-15 fighter jet

Portland Metro locals can expect to catch a glimpse – or an earful – of the F-15 Eagle training missions Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

While the night missions may be loud, the Oregon Military Department called the operations an, “essential training requirement for nighttime competency maneuvers,” and has assured residents the flights would be concluded before 10:00 p.m. each night.

Comments / 13

Bob Thomas
4d ago

I love watching them, one of the most powerful aircraft in the world. It can stand straight up on the thrust of its engines alone and then launch like a rocket.

Reply
2
