Real Estate

Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for...

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Biggest Commercial Real Estate Sales in the Twin Cities in 2021

This list was compiled using information from the Minnesota Department of Revenue and American City Business Journal Leads. Sales were eligible for The List only if they closed in the 2021 calendar year and were commercial properties in the 22-county metro area. Deals were ranked by complete prices. Sale prices were rounded for The List, which is why deals that appear to be tied are ranked differently.
REAL ESTATE
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Good luck buying a home for under $1 million in these 11 Twin Cities locations

Housing inventory is at its lowest level in 15 years , and that's leading to an influx of cities where the average price of a home now exceeds $1 million. In the Twin Cities metro, 10 cities and one neighborhood in Minneapolis have eclipsed the $1 million threshold, according to data compiled by the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Twin Cities Largest Accounting Firms

Information on The List was supplied by company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. Metro CPAs and professionals includes client-billable personnel, but not sales/marketing, finance, human resources, administration or support staff.
ECONOMY
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

On-demand housekeeping app Spruce enters Twin Cities market

Spruce, an app platform that arranges on-demand housekeeping and other services to apartment properties, has begun selling in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market. The Austin, Texas-based company sells its software and organizational services to apartment building managers, and residents. Spruce partners with local cleaning companies and includes them on its app, letting clients schedule cleaning or other services. Spruce then takes a cut of the cleaners' fee; it also collects annual fees from building managers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Metro Roofing and Remodeling LLC.

Minneapolis area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 18, 2022. Year to date through February 18, 2022, the court recorded 6 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 20 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Valleyfair owner rejects $3.4B SeaWorld offer

The parent company of Valleyfair turned down a $3.4 billion offer from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. to buy the amusement park owner. SeaWorld (NYSE: SEAS) offered to pay roughly $60 per share in an unsolicited, nonbinding proposal for Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. (NYSE: FUN), based in Sandusky, Ohio. Cedar Fair owns and operates 13 properties with 45,000 seasonal jobs, including Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

United Properties sells Fillmore concert venue in Minneapolis to California investor

A real estate investor from Beverly Hills, California has bought The Fillmore Minneapolis for $17.5 million. The investor, Richard Koral, bought the venue from Minneapolis-based United Properties. The Fillmore is located on the street level of a building that also houses the Element by Westin hotel at 501 Sixth Ave. N., next to Target Field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM

LPL Financial-affiliated advisors can access BizEquity’s cloud-based valuation platform and robust prospecting database to more effectively attract and serve small business owners PHILADELPHIA, Pa., February 10, 2022 - BizEquity, the largest patented provider of online business valuations, announced today that its cloud-based valuation platform is now available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions through the firm’s network of vetted and approved vendors. LPL’s more than 19,000 affiliated financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions are now able to leverage BizEquity’s innovative business valuation software and prospecting database of over 33 million privately-held businesses. LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program provides a curated fintech marketplace helping to reduce the complexity and costs of running a business. The network of approved third-party vendors offers their products and services to LPL clients at discounted rates. Vendors are selected based on advisor demand, ease of use, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements. “We are thrilled to partner with LPL. Arming their advisors with the BizEquity platform can lead to better outcomes for their business owner clients,” said Jason Early, BizEquity’s President of Business Operations. “Over the next decade, 10 million businesses will transition and unlocking valuation knowledge will be a critical step for owners and their advisors.” “Small businesses are critical to the U.S. economy, and LPL is a strong proponent of entrepreneurship. Our firm is a proud partner to over 19,000 independent financial advisors, many of whom support the personal and professional financial needs of small business owners. With the addition of BizEquity, our clients have more choice and unique pricing to be able to access business valuation services in support of their clients’ needs,” commented Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. ### About BizEquity BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. More information can be found at www.BizEquity.com. For further information, please contact: BizEquity, LLC Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

