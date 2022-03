Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Nashville-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 4, 2022. Year to date through February 4, 2022, the court recorded four Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 33% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO