Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

 5 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

Photos: See the most expensive homes sold in Houston in January 2022

The momentum in sales in the Houston-area housing market in 2021 carried over in the new year, and the luxury home market had a huge sales increase entering the new year. Sales of single-family homes increased in all pricing segments $250,000 and up, the Houston Association of Realtors reported on Feb. 9. The largest increase was in the luxury market, homes priced at $1 million and above, which saw sales jump 52.2% year over year.
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 11, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Houston energy tech co. eyes oil field service growth after $148M deal

Houston-based oil field services tech company LiquidFrameworks is eyeing growth after being acquired by Pleasanton, California-based ServiceMax. The $148 million deal closed in November 2021, and the two companies have been working through integration so far in 2022, said Travis Parigi, founder and CEO of LiquidFrameworks. LiquidFrameworks develops field software...
Energy tech co. Datagration building out office, expanding features after raise

Houston energy technology company Datagration Solutions Inc. is in growth mode after a recent capital raise. Datagration has already grown its headcount to nearly 50 today, up from 11 when it launched in 2020. The firm aims to continue adding talent in software development, product implementation and customer success to get to the point where it can handle eight to 10 projects simultaneously, said Datagration Chairman and CEO Peter Bernard. Bernard was previously president and CEO of Halliburton subsidiary Landmark Graphics, and he is currently a board director at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA).
How CEOs of two major accounting firms see pending merger shaking out

Two major accounting firms are taking a merger-of-equals approach to their upcoming combination. Charlotte, North Carolina-based DHG and BKD of Springfield, Missouri, announced the deal last week, and it's set to close June 1. BKD is No. 9 on the Houston Business Journal's 2021 Largest Houston-Area Accounting Firms List, based on its 159 total local accounting professionals as of mid-2021. DHG, also known as Dixon Hughes Goodman, does not have a Houston office; its only Texas offices are in Dallas and Fort Worth.
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

