Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Houston energy technology company Datagration Solutions Inc. is in growth mode after a recent capital raise. Datagration has already grown its headcount to nearly 50 today, up from 11 when it launched in 2020. The firm aims to continue adding talent in software development, product implementation and customer success to get to the point where it can handle eight to 10 projects simultaneously, said Datagration Chairman and CEO Peter Bernard. Bernard was previously president and CEO of Halliburton subsidiary Landmark Graphics, and he is currently a board director at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO