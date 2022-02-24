ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Sacramento Business Journal
 5 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Growing software company Gluware hiring briskly

Sacramento computer network provisioning and diagnostics company Gluware is on track to double its employee count following its $43 million funding round last fall, and it’s doing that while mostly operating remotely. Gluware is a provider of cloud-based networking technology and diagnostic tools for large companies with massive and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Downtown Sacramento's Old Ironsides in the process of being sold

A storied Downtown Sacramento bar and restaurant that has been family-owned since 1934 is in the process of being sold. In April 2019, the Business Journal reported that the owners of Old Ironsides, the Kanelos family, were ready to retire from the business and were putting it up for sale. As part of the deal, a potential buyer would be getting a business leasing a 2,520-square-foot space on the first floor of the building, which includes a bar, kitchen and small performance stage. The building itself, which was built in the 1870s, was to remain under the family's ownership.
SACRAMENTO, CA
BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM EMPOWERING 19,000+ FINANCIAL ADVISORS

LPL Financial-affiliated advisors can access BizEquity’s cloud-based valuation platform and robust prospecting database to more effectively attract and serve small business owners PHILADELPHIA, Pa., February 10, 2022 - BizEquity, the largest patented provider of online business valuations, announced today that its cloud-based valuation platform is now available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions through the firm’s network of vetted and approved vendors. LPL’s more than 19,000 affiliated financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions are now able to leverage BizEquity’s innovative business valuation software and prospecting database of over 33 million privately-held businesses. LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program provides a curated fintech marketplace helping to reduce the complexity and costs of running a business. The network of approved third-party vendors offers their products and services to LPL clients at discounted rates. Vendors are selected based on advisor demand, ease of use, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements. “We are thrilled to partner with LPL. Arming their advisors with the BizEquity platform can lead to better outcomes for their business owner clients,” said Jason Early, BizEquity’s President of Business Operations. “Over the next decade, 10 million businesses will transition and unlocking valuation knowledge will be a critical step for owners and their advisors.” “Small businesses are critical to the U.S. economy, and LPL is a strong proponent of entrepreneurship. Our firm is a proud partner to over 19,000 independent financial advisors, many of whom support the personal and professional financial needs of small business owners. With the addition of BizEquity, our clients have more choice and unique pricing to be able to access business valuation services in support of their clients’ needs,” commented Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. About BizEquity BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For further information, please contact: BizEquity, LLC Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
