A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 28. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss its partnership with Valley Water to construct a salt-removal facility and a water purification plant; the city's response to the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury report comparing Palo Alto's and Mountain View's policies on affordable housing; and the potential permanent closure of California Avenue to cars. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 326 027 238.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO