Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

 5 days ago

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes....

www.bizjournals.com

Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Element Exteriors LLC.

Nashville-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 4, 2022. Year to date through February 4, 2022, the court recorded four Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 33% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Grocer and health group file for bankruptcy protection

Portland area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Feb. 18, 2022. Year to date, the court recorded three Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 50% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PORTLAND, OR
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Co-Lead Lawyer in Talc Litigation Against Johnson & Johnson Provides Statement in LTL Bankruptcy Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Leigh O'Dell of Beasley Allen, Co-Lead Counsel for the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in consolidated multidistrict litigation (MDL) in New Jersey federal court, on behalf of approximately 38,000 women and families harmed by Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder, released the following statement at the conclusion of a hearing regarding Johnson & Johnson's LTL bankruptcy filing:
BUSINESS
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 11, 2022

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (107) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (96) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (306)
REAL ESTATE
Court records Leads - February 4, 2022

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
LAW
NewsBreak
Economy
Downtown Sacramento's Old Ironsides in the process of being sold

A storied Downtown Sacramento bar and restaurant that has been family-owned since 1934 is in the process of being sold. In April 2019, the Business Journal reported that the owners of Old Ironsides, the Kanelos family, were ready to retire from the business and were putting it up for sale. As part of the deal, a potential buyer would be getting a business leasing a 2,520-square-foot space on the first floor of the building, which includes a bar, kitchen and small performance stage. The building itself, which was built in the 1870s, was to remain under the family's ownership.
SACRAMENTO, CA
My Daily Record.com

Liens and judgments filed Jan. 31 to Feb. 11

The following liens and judgments were filed in the offices of Harnett County Clerk of Court Renee Whittenton for the week ending Jan. 31 to Feb. 11. They do not include lawyer’s fees or interest. Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service vs. Warren’s Cricket Farm Inc., plaintiff to...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
CalPERS finally hires new chief investment officer

After an 18-month international search for a new chief investment officer, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has hired a Canadian working in New York. Nicole Musicco currently leads the Canadian investment business for RedBird Capital Partners in New York, and she previously led private equity and public equity investment teams at the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in Canada.
ONTARIO, CA
