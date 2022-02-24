Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

A storied Downtown Sacramento bar and restaurant that has been family-owned since 1934 is in the process of being sold. In April 2019, the Business Journal reported that the owners of Old Ironsides, the Kanelos family, were ready to retire from the business and were putting it up for sale. As part of the deal, a potential buyer would be getting a business leasing a 2,520-square-foot space on the first floor of the building, which includes a bar, kitchen and small performance stage. The building itself, which was built in the 1870s, was to remain under the family's ownership.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO