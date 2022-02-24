ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Slidell Police: 6-year-old student struck by truck in school parking lot

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IP0Ai_0eNKY5YI00

UPDATE: According to  St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, the child that was killed was 6-year-old, Emma Savoie. She was pronounced dead at Slidell Memorial Hospital shortly before 4 p.m.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A child is dead after police say she was struck by a car at school.

According to police, shortly before 3:30 p.m, they responded to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School (345 Westchester Place) in reference to a 6-year-old child being struck by a vehicle in the school parking lot.

Mardi Gras 2022: Full Parade Schedule

The preliminary investigation indicated that during dismissal time, a group of school children was attempting to cross a parking lot.

A school staff member, who was assigned to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the parking lot, was controlling traffic at the time of the incident.

For reasons still under investigation, a child accidentally ran out into the path of a truck, resulting in fatal injuries.

The child was transported to Slidell Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have no indication that the driver of the truck was speeding or driving in a careless manner.

Family of man shot dead by Jefferson Parish deputies demands transparency

The incident appears to be a tragic accident. The name of the child is being withheld, at this time, as the family is still processing this tragedy.

The loss of a child is unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, the school, the first responders, and the entire Slidell community. This kind of tragedy affects us all.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGNO

6-year-old killed, two critically injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A six-year-old boy was killed and two others were critically injured in a Hattiesburg shooting on Sunday, February 27. Hattiesburg police responded to a home on Willis Avenue around 10:15 p.m. and found that a six-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man had been shot. All three were taken […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
WGNO

UPDATE: Police say missing 2-year-old appears to be safe, in good health

UPDATE: The Covington Police Department says they’ve been in contact with the missing child’s grandmother who she was last seen with and says the child appears to be in good health. Police say they are working to ensure her safe return. COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Covington Police Department is asking for the public’s help […]
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Police#Slidell Memorial Hospital#Lourdes Catholic School#Jefferson Parish#Wgno Daily Headlines#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

Monroe man arrested for drug charges after found asleep in his vehicle

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 28, 2022, at approximately 1:28 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South 5th Street in reference to a male being asleep inside of his vehicle. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they made contact with 29-year-old Damion Renard Taylor who was asleep at a […]
MONROE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy