Las Cruces, NM

'All The World Is Sleeping' to open 2022 film festival

By LAS CRUCES INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
lascrucesbulletin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, March 2, Las Cruces made independent film “All The World Is Sleeping” will open the 7th Las Cruces International Film Festival. “All the World is Sleeping” was created and born in New Mexico. The story came from seven mothers who shared their true stories with the local non-profit Bold...

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

