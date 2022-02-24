'All The World Is Sleeping' to open 2022 film festival

Hallucinations is a film by M. Wild that will be playing at the 2022 United States Super 8 Film and Digital Video Festival on Saturday, February 19, 2022. It begins with a dreamscape and a narrator who seems to believe themselves to be at one with the stars in space; at one with the atmosphere. The first character that is introduced to us is Ava Gastpunkt who appears to be a well-known photographer. She comes up periodically in the film after this moment, but what is important to note about this introduction is that the film is establishing the role of photographer as a particularly important one in the world of this film. It seems that Wild is interested in perspective, and the parameters thereof, where the camera is a particular tool that we use to make perspective into something tangible.

