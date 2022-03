TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman arrested last week is accused of forging an over $1 million check in an attempt to purchase a house, police documents show. Mary Strobel, 27, is charged with forgery greater than $300,000 out of Smith County and fraudulent purchase of a firearm out of Bossier Parish, Louisiana. She was booked into the Smith County Jail Feb. 22 and released last Friday.

TYLER, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO