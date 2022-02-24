ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First

DXD Capital, which uses data to inform real estate investments, raises $53M

DXD Capital, which uses data technology to inform real estate investments, closed a $53 million funding round — overselling its initial goal by $3 million. The startup uses a data platform to help identify opportunities to develop storage facilities. And it has already selected several sites across the U.S. for new projects. The demand for storage will increase if current conditions continue, founder Drew Dolan told Albuquerque Business First.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

NM Economic Development Agencies

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Albuquerque Business First. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

Startups to Watch

This special section marks the launch of the annual Startups to Watch list, a collection of startups New Mexico Inno will keep an eye on in the next 12 months. The list of 10 honorees includes businesses in various sectors — sustainable energy, health care and mobile communications, to name a few. Our Startups to Watch are trying to use data to identify the “social determinants of health” and deploy space-mining technology.
HEALTH
Albuquerque Business First

Fire Awards: Know an organization setting the local innovation economy ablaze?

Nominations are officially open for New Mexico Inno's Fire Awards. Across the American Inno network of publications, the Fire Awards highlight innovative organizations that have had a year worth celebrating. Fire honorees can include later-stage tech pillars, growth-stage startups, accelerators, venture firms, meetup groups, nonprofits, etc. From firms that have...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

U.S. expected to see 48.5M square feet of new office space in 2022, nearing pre-Covid-19 levels

The pipeline for new office construction isn't quite at pre-pandemic levels but appears to be inching closer. Richard Florida is an economist, urban studies theorist and author. In this event, he offers business insights on the year ahead. Please note that this virtual event is in eastern standard time, make sure to adjust for your local time zone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

