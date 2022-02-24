ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to limit bail organizations

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXvY3_0eNKX0As00

Legislation aimed at putting limits on groups that post bail for inmates gained momentum Wednesday in Kentucky 's legislature, a week after a suspected gunman's release from jail after being charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate.

The bill's supporters said the case of Quintez Brown — who is charged with opening fire on the candidate — highlighted the need to restrict organizations that bail out inmates. Opponents asked lawmaker not to react with “a heavy hand,” saying it would result in poor people languishing in jail.

The Kentucky House Judiciary Committee advanced the measure, which would limit charitable organizations to post bail only for inmates being held on bond amounts up to $5,000.

“We’re not trying to outlaw these entities,” said Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, a leading sponsor of the bill. “We’re trying to say that they can’t bail people out for serious offenses.”

Brown, a social justice activist running as an independent for Louisville’s metro council, has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was not hit by the gunfire but said a bullet grazed his sweater.

Brown was released from the local jail two days after the shooting when a group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond.

“Basically what they did was circumvented ... discretion of the judge to place a higher bond for the protection of the public,” GOP Rep. John Blanton, another sponsor of the bill, said Wednesday.

Under terms of his home incarceration, Brown was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and is confined to his home.

The legislation, introduced weeks before Greenberg was shot at, goes to the full House next and would still need Senate approval. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

When asked Wednesday for comments about the bill, Greenberg's campaign referred to his comments after Brown's release from jail. At the time, Greenberg said he was “traumatized” by the news that the man charged with firing at him was placed on home incarceration.

“Our criminal justice system is clearly broken. It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday,” Greenberg said in that statement. “If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody. We must work together to fix this system.”

The bill's supporters on Wednesday pointed to examples of people being accused of committing serious offenses soon after being bailed out of jail.

Opponents said the bill's restrictions would hurt people unable to cover their own bail. Organizations have bailed out thousands of inmates from jails in Louisville and elsewhere in Kentucky in recent years. Those groups have come under increasing scrutiny from GOP lawmakers.

“I respectfully ask you not to react to recent media reports with a heavy hand,” said Shameka Parrish-Wright, with the Louisville chapter of the national Bail Project. "The vast majority of people out on bail go to work, school, return home to their families without incident.”

Chanelle Helm, an organizer with the Louisville Community Bail Fund and a member of Black Lives Matter Louisville, pointed to several inmate deaths at the Louisville metro jail in recent months.

Nemes said the bill's sponsors “believe in bail” and think it's “right for the overwhelming majority of our people.” Besides setting a $5,000 limit for groups posting bail, the bill also would prohibit those organizations from bailing out someone charged with domestic violence offenses. And it would set public reporting requirements for the groups, including the listing of donors and expenditures.

Meanwhile, Brown had his case sent to a grand jury Wednesday in Louisville. Brown's attorney and prosecutors have agreed to waive the preliminary hearing and a grand jury will meet to consider indictments March 21.

Brown must continue to have no contact with Greenberg or his campaign staff and cannot possess firearms, the judge said Wednesday.

Police said Brown appears to have acted alone and the motive remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Dispatch

Bill that would limit homeless shelters, encampments advances in W.Va. House

CHARLESTON — The House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill Thursday that would restrict where homeless shelters and encampments could exist within West Virginia’s municipalities. House Bill 4753 would prevent municipalities from authorizing or permitting homeless encampments within 1,000 feet of a school or licensed child-care facility. If it...
CHARLESTON, WV
WUKY

Democrat Kentucky lawmakers file marijuana legalization bills

More bills that would legalize marijuana in Kentucky were filed today in Frankfort. WUKY’s Karyn Czar reports. Mirroring bills in both the House and the Senate were filed by Democrats, Representative Rachel Roberts and state Senators Morgan McGarvey and David Yates. The legislation would make it legal to grow, sell and use cannabis. The L.E.T.T.’s Grow bill, which stands for legalize, expunge, treat and tax would allow marijuana to be marketed as a Kentucky Proud product, erase misdemeanor convictions for thousands of Kentuckians, fund substance use disorder treatment facilities and create revenue.
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Alabama Now

Lawmakers advance bill that would ban transgender bathroom bill

Alabama lawmakers advanced legislation Wednesday that would ban transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity. The House Education Policy Committee approved the bill that mandates K-12 schools statewide require students to use multiperson facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives, where more than 45 Republicans in the 105-member House have signed on as co-sponsors.
ALABAMA STATE
Northern Virginia Daily

Lawmakers advance bill aimed at teaching American principles

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate passed a bill Thursday aimed at incorporating a series of historical documents and speeches into the classroom work of Kentucky students — a response to the national debate over critical race theory. The Republican-backed measure delving into civics instruction sparked a...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Nemes
WEKU

LGBTQ advocates rally for fairness as Ky. lawmakers advance anti-trans bill

Advocates rallied for LGBTQ rights at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, calling for lawmakers to stop advancing bills that would ban trans girls from participating in girls sports. Supporters also renewed their call for lawmakers to pass a statewide fairness ordinance—banning discrimination based on sexual orientation—and to approve a bill...
KENTUCKY STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri House advances bills limiting vaccine mandates

JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican-led Missouri House on Monday advanced two bills dictating the limits of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The bills, sponsored by Rep. Bill Hardwick, R-Waynesville, and Rep. David Evans, R-West Plains, slightly shift the lines around mandates, generally loosening who can impose a mandate and who can claim an exemption.
MISSOURI STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky senators file bill to limit gubernatorial pardons

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are looking to limit future governors from pushing through controversial pardons in the final days of their administration. The Senate bill comes in response to former governor Matt Bevin's rash of last-minute pardons in 2019. Before Bevin left office, he pardoned around 160 people....
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Kentucky House#Domestic Violence#Metro Council#Democratic#Gop#Gps#Senate#Republicans
Grand Forks Herald

Minnesota House panel advances bill to limit no-knock warrants

ST. PAUL -- A Minnesota House panel advanced legislation Thursday to limit the use of no-knock warrants by law enforcement. No-knock warrants have been under increased scrutiny since the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke earlier this month in Minneapolis. Police used a no-knock warrant in that case, although Locke was not the subject of the warrant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFVS12

WATCH | Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky

A Pemiscot Co. man is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of a 4 year old. Groundbreaking held in New Madrid for new facility focused on cleaning up environment. A groundbreaking was held in New Madrid, Mo. on Friday for a new facility focused on cleaning up the environment.
NEW MADRID, MO
10NEWS

Florida lawmakers advance bill to address 'fatherhood crisis'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — What do poverty, depression, incarceration and falling behind in school all have in common?. According to Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, they are some of the most common outcomes for children growing up in homes with absent fathers. “We find there is a direct...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

With Liz Cheney’s re-election prospects in doubt, her national profile grows

The schism within the Republican Party will be on vivid display Saturday in dueling events 850 miles apart. Former President Donald Trump will address his supporters at an annual meeting of conservative activists in Orlando, Florida, while his Republican critics heard from the congresswoman he’s hellbent on defeating — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Children will testify against father in first Jan 6 jury trial

Two children of a Texas man will be among the first to testify against an accused Capitol rioter when his trial gets underway. Guy Reffitt, an oil industry worker from Wylie, Texas, appeared in court on Monday for the beginning of his trial – and what will be the first Capitol riot case in front of a jury. His wife and two children – who were both teenagers at the time of the US Capitol attack – have been asked to testify, with the trio cooperating with investigators. The alleged member of the Texas Three Percenters – a far-right...
LAW
Hoptown Chronicle

Bill limiting powers of Ky. constables advances in legislature

A bill banning newly elected Kentucky constables from exercising police powers before they get training passed out of a Kentucky House committee Wednesday. Constables have a long history of controversy in Kentucky, including questionable arrests, dangerous high-speed chases and criminal charges of their own. Efforts to reform the office have failed in recent years, but supporters hope a new bipartisan proposal will succeed during this year’s lawmaking session.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy