STANWOOD, Wash. — The bodies of two brothers who went missing after going out on Lake Howard in January were recovered, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) dive team and marine unit recovered the bodies from the lake on Thursday, nearly a month after the 19 and 21-year-old brothers went missing.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO