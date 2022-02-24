ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Not in my backyard.’ Salisbury residents protest Dollar General store

By Lindsay Clein
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Not in our backyard.

Signs line the streets of Salisbury, as residents push to prevent a Dollar General store in their neighborhood.

“If you want traffic, go back to the big city,” said Salisbury Resident Robert Jones.  “That’s my opinion.”

The Salisbury Planning Board had originally approved the proposal to rezone a piece of property to accommodate the store at Old Mocksville Road and Seventh Street.

In a second meeting last night, after hearing more from the public, the board unanimously denied the proposal.

Among the concerns, residents have about putting a Dollar General at that corner, are traffic, safety, and disrupting what they call, “the quiet, country life.”

“You’ve seen the signs,” said Salisbury Resident Alan Fligg.  “They go all the way back to the hospital.”

“You have a beautiful, wooded area,” said Ivan’s Restaurant Owner Joe Sims.  “And you’re going to put a bright yellow Dollar General store in their face?  I understand why they would not want it.”

The restaurant Sims owns is called “Ivan’s Restaurant.”  It sits across from the proposed property.

“I think we had 89 people online with the zoom meeting last night,” said Sims.  “And it showed the community doesn’t want this in the area.”

Safety and traffic issues top the list of reasons why residents want the store to stay out.

“My biggest concern is the walking traffic up and down Old Mocksville Road,” said Sims.  “It’s already too narrow of a road.  We have multiple accidents here all the time.  We’ve had three deaths in the last two years.  That’s a big concern of mine.”

A rise in crime is also a possibility residents don’t want to chance.

“They’re concerned about the possibility of crime,” Sims said.  “At other Dollar General locations, that has happened.  Especially the one out on Highway 601 in Salisbury.  It’s been robbed numerous times.”

“We have kids, our neighbors have kids,” added Jones.  “We don’t want anything to possibly happen to where our kids could get hurt.”

Residents who are indifferent say for them, it’s about convenience.

“People are gonna go where the money is best for their use,” said Fligg.

But, concerned residents say the corner of their street is just not the place for a Dollar General store.

“I don’t believe it would help properties around here,” said Jones.  “But the biggest thing is safety for the kids and for the families and the area itself.”

The Salisbury City Council will have the final say on the rezoning request in a meeting next week.

Tammy Garner
5d ago

Salisbury brought in crime from Charlotte taking down statue bringing in crime why stop now the citizens have allowed this to happen I don't go to Salisbury anymore the risks are to high for crimes

Rightway
4d ago

The restaurant that sims owns is across the street. He has a business that could cause the same problems as a Dollar Store. Funny that he’s against it.

Art Bro
4d ago

Are they going to protest their own homes that sit on land that was acquired from Native Americans

