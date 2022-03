Spring football practice is officially underway at Missouri as head coach Eli Drinkwitz enters his third season with the program. The Tigers are coming off a 6-7 campaign that included wins over a trio of SEC East foes in Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Florida. Drinkwitz met with the media on Saturday following the Tigers’ second of 15 practice sessions to preview spring practice. The coach discussed a number of topics, including the quarterback competition following Connor Bazelak's transfer to Indiana, recent changes to the coaching staff, early impressions on five-star wide receiver Luther Burden.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO