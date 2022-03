It wasn’t just the pralines cooking in copper kettles or the sweet potato pies baking in the oven. Loretta Harrison exuded a warmth that could fill the room. Known to many as the “praline queen,” Harrison was a businesswoman who made friends and admirers around the world through her shop Loretta’s Authentic Pralines and her long track record as a food vendor at the city’s biggest festivals, starting with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

