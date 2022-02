The Tigers drop to fourth place in league after consecutive losses to Sherwood and Forest Grove The Newberg girls basketball team suffered two losses last week that will place the team's postseason aspirations in jeopardy. The Tigers hosted Pacific Conference kingpin Sherwood on Feb. 22 and got bested in devastating fashion, losing 56-30 after 32 minutes of play. Newberg fell to 6-5 in league and 13-10 overall, but more importantly dropped in ranking to No. 34 among Class 6A schools. Going into the night the team had been the 30th-ranked team. The OSAA seeds the top 32 teams in the...

