Migraine is one of the most common neurologic conditions, yet many people with migraines have difficulty getting care to reduce or prevent chronic headache. It has been estimated that in the US only about a quarter of adults with episodic migraine are able to get an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Part of the explanation for this may be healthcare disparities, defined as racial or ethnic differences that impact quality of care. Disparities are separate from, and not related to, access issues or clinical needs, preferences, and appropriateness of care.

