ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida Movie Theater Shooting Trial Day 8... More Battles Over Witnesses

By Gordon Byrd, Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QANCz_0eNKU1as00

DADE CITY -- The judge in the movie theater shooting case showed clear signs of frustration with lawyers as they argued over potential witness testimony, out of range of the jury. Judge Susan Barthle told attorneys at one point, "it's been over an hour, and we're getting nowhere fast."

Barthle wants to wrap up testimony by the end of the week. She has warned jurors to expect a long day Friday.

Prosecutors and the defense team contended over areas experts could and could not address, including use of force training that suspect Curtis Reeves could have received as a Tampa police officer.

Attorney Rick Escobar continued to press the argument that Pasco deputies didn't preserve evidence that should have been preserved.

When testimony resumes Thursday, Dr. Roy Bedard, a former police officer turned consultant, is expected to retake the stand.

Retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves, now 79, shot and killed 43-year-old Chad Oulson in an argument that started over phone use in a darkened theater and escalated when Oulson threw popcorn at Reeves. He's charged with second degree murder and claims he was in fear for his life.

Photo: Canva

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Dade City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Attorneys#Florida Movie Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy