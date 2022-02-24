Florida Movie Theater Shooting Trial Day 8... More Battles Over Witnesses

DADE CITY -- The judge in the movie theater shooting case showed clear signs of frustration with lawyers as they argued over potential witness testimony, out of range of the jury. Judge Susan Barthle told attorneys at one point, "it's been over an hour, and we're getting nowhere fast."

Barthle wants to wrap up testimony by the end of the week. She has warned jurors to expect a long day Friday.

Prosecutors and the defense team contended over areas experts could and could not address, including use of force training that suspect Curtis Reeves could have received as a Tampa police officer.

Attorney Rick Escobar continued to press the argument that Pasco deputies didn't preserve evidence that should have been preserved.

When testimony resumes Thursday, Dr. Roy Bedard, a former police officer turned consultant, is expected to retake the stand.

Retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves, now 79, shot and killed 43-year-old Chad Oulson in an argument that started over phone use in a darkened theater and escalated when Oulson threw popcorn at Reeves. He's charged with second degree murder and claims he was in fear for his life.

Photo: Canva