Liz Cambage happy to finally get chance to play for Sparks

Over All-Star weekend, LeBron James made headlines when he spoke about his future in the NBA. He expressed a desire to play with his son, Bronny, suggesting that whichever team ends of drafting the young stud would also be able to sign LeBron for close to nothing. It was hailed...
The All-Star break was supposed to be a chance for the Lakers to reset and regroup ahead of the playoffs. Instead, it only served as a break of misery for fans, who are watching their team spiral further out of control. Sunday night's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans (who were...
Jeanie Buss appears to have seen enough. With the Los Angeles Lakers down by 25 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, she was seen walking out from her seat at Crypto.com Arena. Spot the Lakers owner make an abrupt exit with her team down big:. She made the right decision...
Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from his title defence at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill due to injury. DeChambeau has been in rehab in recent weeks after sustaining injuries to his wrist and hip, but after trying his best to return from injury this week, it's unfortunately not going to be possible.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn coach Steve Nash doesn’t expect Ben Simmons to practice this week, making it unlikely the former 76ers star will be ready to play when the Nets visit Philadelphia on March 10. The Nets are hopeful Kevin Durant will return from his left knee sprain later this week, but it appears Simmons is still a ways off after not playing at all this season. His back began bothering him as he tried to increase his workload. Acquired in the trade deadline deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers, Simmons said during his introductory press conference in Brooklyn that he hoped to be ready for the game in Philadelphia.
Markelle Fultz only saw the floor for just 16 minutes in his first game back with the Orlando Magic after 14 months of recovering from an ACL tear, but finished with 10 points, six assists, and two rebounds in a 119-103 win against the Indiana Pacers. Fultz, 23, announced his...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two-time Olympic women’s shot put champion Valerie Adams has announced her retirement at the age of 37. Adams also won Olympic silver and bronze medals and was a four-time world champion, a four-time world indoor champion and three-time Commonwealth Games champion. One of 18 children of a Tonga-born mother and England-born father, Adams is a sister of the Memphis Grizzlies basketball star Steven Adams.
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Un Ojo scored an upset half-length victory at 75-1 odds in the $1 million Rebel Stakes for 3-year-olds at Oaklawn. Ridden by Ramon Vazquez, Un Ojo ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.69 and paid $152.80, $41.80 and $18.60. A tree branch fell on the colt in a paddock as a yearling and damaged one of his eyes, leading to his name, which in Spanish means an eye. Newgrange finished sixth as the 3-5 favorite for embattled trainer Bob Baffert. He was seeking his ninth win in the Rebel. Ethereal Road finished second for 86-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas.
What has been the key to the Cavaliers’ success this season? Mike Lee says it’s a combination of JB Bickerstaff’s coaching and Koby Altman’s scouting. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
While James Harden is off to a great start with the Philadelphia 76ers, we’re still waiting on Ben Simmons to make his Brooklyn Nets debut. Unfortunately, Nets fans may be waiting a little longer as Simmons is dealing with back soreness. There is also currently no timetable on his return. Ric Bucher explains why 'there is no way, no how the Nets get anywhere near the Finals without Simmons at his best.'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter...
OSLO, Norway (AP) — Five-time Olympic medalist Kjetil Jansrud will end his ski racing career at home in Norway on Saturday. The 36-year-old Jansrud says he will finish at the course where he got the first of his 23 World Cup wins. Jansrud says he’s “very glad I get to choose to retire in Kvitfjell.” Jansrud retires weeks after unexpectedly recovering from a knee injury to compete at the Beijing Olympics. He took gold in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and also won two silvers and two bronzes since 2010.
South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State remained the top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began now. The NCAA selection committee did its final reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds on Monday, although the Baylor-Iowa State game played that night wasn’t factored in. The same four teams were No. 1 seeds in the previous reveal. The top 16 seeds again will host the first- and second-round games, a year after the entire tournament was played in San Antonio because of COVID-19 concerns. While the coronavirus is still causing problems throughout the country, the NCAA expects to be able to play the tournament in its normal locations, including at campus sites for the first weekend.
Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas 68-61 on Monday night, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men's game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center.
Nikola Jokic is known for his incredible passing ability, which seems even more exceptional because it comes from a big man. But the amount of praise he deserves for his passing cannot be understated. On Sunday, he was at it again, delivering the most ridiculous pass of the NBA season.
Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
