Frost Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 10:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Travel will become dangerous once the freezing rain begins. Travel is strongly discouraged unless it is an emergency. Avoid any downed power lines and be ready in case of a loss of power. Untreated roads and bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots will be treacherous. Target Area: Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch, sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois. Portions of southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO