Chicago, IL

State panel OKs measure to designate Milwaukee Avenue a Polish Heritage Corridor

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A bill before the Illinois General Assembly would make Milwaukee Avenue from Sangamon Street in Chicago to Greenwood Road in Niles a "Polish Heritage Corridor.”

Bogdan Pukszta, executive director of the Polish American Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday said the designation is part of a larger plan to revitalize the avenue that long has been home to Polish-American businesses.

He said the corridor would encourage more people from the Chicago-area and around the world to visit the area and learn about Chicago's Polish culture and traditions.

“Milwaukee Avenue is already known among Poles, both in Poland and here, but it would be easier also to promote Milwaukee Avenue and Chicago and Polish heritage among non-Poles,” he said.

The Illinois House Transportation Committee approved the measure, which got bipartisan support.

