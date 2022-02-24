ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business.

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 28, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Bankruptcies (1 records) Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while...
The week in bankruptcies: South Harbor Irrevocable Trust

Baltimore-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended Jan. 28. Year-to-date through Jan. 28, the court recorded one Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filing, a 75% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
On the money

Janet Currie, Bank of America's president of Greater Maryland, says the bank is continuously reminding clients to apply for loan forgiveness from the Small Business Administration.
How Better Business Bureau® of Greater Maryland is building a Better Marketplace

Businesses who are honest, fair and charitable don’t just win customer loyalty, they foster lasting economic growth for themselves and their communities. BBB® of Greater Maryland has developed an ethical marketplace where buyers and sellers trust each other. Businesses showcase their trusted reputation to get discovered and drive customer satisfaction while shoppers support ethical brands. The result is a thriving community–where businesses and consumers are both positioned for success. “More than ever, we’re seeing consumers looking for trustworthy businesses online, but the definition of trustworthy is expanding rapidly,” says Angie Barnett, president and CEO of BBB of Greater Maryland. “Trust is no longer only about honoring your promises to customers. It’s also about demonstrating respect for employees and leaving a positive impact on the community. At BBB, our trustworthy marketplace elevates better businesses who demonstrate these ideals .” Trust plays a pivotal role in the buying process. BBB’s Trust Sentiment Index shows that 82% of consumers consider trust foundational to positive business interactions. To evaluate whether a business is trustworthy, consumers check a company’s reviews, their online presence, and increasingly, their track record in the community. It’s no longer enough for businesses to deliver top quality products and customer service, they also need to give back to their communities. The BBB seal is a badge of honor worn by businesses who have been recognized for their honest business practices and contributions to BBB’s positive impact in the community. For every $1 an Accredited Businesses invests, BBB generates more than $4 in direct benefit to the public. That's why 81% of consumers familiar with BBB say they trust Accredited Businesses (IABBB Research, 2021). Over 3,000 businesses in Greater Maryland have committed their support to BBB’s mission. Their support enables BBB to warn people of fraud, educate consumers about scams and deceitful business practices and improve customer satisfaction. These efforts empower consumers to make smart purchase decisions, which drives support for trustworthy businesses. How your business can help foster a more trustworthy marketplace: ● Create a free BBB business profile. Business profiles enhance marketplace transparency and help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Nearly 3 million Marylanders visited BBB.org in search of businesses in 2021. ● Showcase your trustworthy reputation. BBB Accreditation helps consumers make confident decisions at a glance. Given the choice between a sea of competitors, the BBB seal is commonly used as a deciding factor. Learn how BBB Accreditation helps businesses. ● Get involved with BBB. BBB hosts numerous free events for businesses and consumers including educational workshops for small business owners, networking events for professionals and identity theft prevention events like Shred Day. Visit BBB.org/md-events for more information. ● Reach new audiences. BBB offers digital marketing education and resources designed specifically for small businesses. Through BBB, companies get discovered by customers with high purchase intent and leverage marketing opportunities to build their brand awareness and reputation. Learn how BBB helps businesses compete in a digital world. Visit us at BBB.org to see how we’re building a better marketplace, starting right here in Maryland.
U.S. expected to see 48.5M square feet of new office space in 2022, nearing pre-Covid-19 levels

The pipeline for new office construction isn't quite at pre-pandemic levels but appears to be inching closer. Richard Florida is an economist, urban studies theorist and author. In this event, he offers business insights on the year ahead. Please note that this virtual event is in eastern standard time, make sure to adjust for your local time zone.
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

