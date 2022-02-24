ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 5 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

Phoenix Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 11, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix was one of the best-performing retail markets in 2021; experts think it will continue into 2022

Whether it is the sales inside stores or the selling or leasing of retail buildings, 2021 was a good year for retail. In 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the retail industry took a major hit with many businesses deemed non-essential and forced to shut down. And at the same time, fewer consumers were going out and actually shopping in person. Retail sales took a hit and so did interest in buying new retail properties and stores and restaurants sought concessions from landlords when they couldn’t pay rent.
Phoenix Business Journal

Staying afloat

Valley industrial contractors work to patch the leaks and stay on course as they navigate higher materials costs, supply chain issues and worker shortages. Alston Construction works to compete the mattress manufacturer Brooklyn Bedding's new manufacturing facility in Glendale at 5301 W. Bethany Home Road. The 648,165-square-foot project, which will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters, is expected to be complete early this year. Alejandro Chacon works on a wall in the building.
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

