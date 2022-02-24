Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Whether it is the sales inside stores or the selling or leasing of retail buildings, 2021 was a good year for retail. In 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the retail industry took a major hit with many businesses deemed non-essential and forced to shut down. And at the same time, fewer consumers were going out and actually shopping in person. Retail sales took a hit and so did interest in buying new retail properties and stores and restaurants sought concessions from landlords when they couldn’t pay rent.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO