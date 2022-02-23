ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

PUMA & DC Comics Collab For ‘The Batman’ Capsule Collection

By O
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecoJL_0eNKRSLT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnamY_0eNKRSLT00

Source: Puma / PUMA

Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader is only a week away from hitting theaters and to amp up the latest reboot, PUMA and DC Comics have come together to release a Batman themed sneaker for fan boys/sneakerheads who live and breathe the Dark Knight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9qZg_0eNKRSLT00

Source: Puma / PUMA


Puma has locked in with DC Comics to release a limited edition capsule collection themed around Reeves’ latest The Batman film with the attire being draped mostly in black (of course) to represent the dark and gritty atmosphere of Gotham City along with its heroes and villains. Sneakers like the PUMA Suede and an entirely black RS-X silhouette with red accents are set to headline the collection with other kicks getting the Dark Knight treatment.

Other model included are the a Fierce 2 (which is a homage to Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, an all-black Mayze and a couple of Court Riders. There are also a special Batman ULTRA and FUTURE Z football boots in the mix.

Even football cleats?! Should be interesting to see who balls out on the field in Batman cleats. Might get clowned. Just sayin.’

Aside from the sneakers the collection is also set to feature everything from t-shirts, hoodies, T7 tracksuits, shorts, hats and probably a utility belt. Okay, we made that last one up but you never know.

The PUMA x Batman collection is set to release on February 26 on PUMA with items ranging from $20 to $220 respectively. Will you be picking up any of the merch? Let us know in the comments section below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjLbh_0eNKRSLT00

Source: Puma / PUMA


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2db1CE_0eNKRSLT00

Source: Puma / PUMA


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7Tzd_0eNKRSLT00

Source: Puma / PUMA

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Batman Cast List Might Spoil Major DC Villain Appearance

We're going to issue a potential spoiler warning right here for The Batman, folks! The time right before the release of a major movie is the most bizarre. After years of hoping to maintain every level of secrecy a lot of the potential surprises it seems like at the last minute something comes out in the most innocuous way. Something like that has now happened with Warner Bros.' The Batman and though it has previously been the subject of speculation by some DC fans, this new round of news will only make the potential reveal seem inevitable. Once again, potential spoilers below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Reveals Batman's First Mentor

There have been absolutely no shortage of Batman stories within in the pages of DC Comics, particularly with recent adventures that have chronicled various aspects of his story. Even then, there have been some chapters of Bruce Wayne's history that have yet to be fleshed out, particularly in his evolution from a young child into the caped crusader of early books like Batman: Year One. The new twelve-issue maxiseries Batman: The Knight has been taken that ethos to new heights, diving into some previously-unseen aspects of Bruce's young adulthood — including the person who would become his first mentor in vigilantism. Spoilers for Batman: The Knight #2 from Chip Zdarsky, Carmine di Giandomenico, Ivan Plascencia, and Pat Brosseau below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
Complex

OVO Drops ‘Scarface’ Capsule Collection

October’s Very Own is back with another one of their iconic collabs. This time, the Drake-owned lifestyle brand has teamed up with Universal Pictures to celebrate iconic gangster flick Scarface as part of their Spring/Summer 2022 line with a three-piece capsule collection. The collection launched Friday at noon, and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
ComicBook

The Batman Credits Give Special Thanks to These DC Comics Creators

Last week, Warner Bros. released the official credits for The Batman, and as with all superhero movies, there's a "Special Thanks" section for comic creators who made the character what he is (but won't get any money out of it). In the case of The Batman, it's a long list, likely indicative of the many and varied sources that filmmaker Matt Reeves drew from when trying to create a Batman story that felt both familiar and unique. Creators on the list range from the earliest artists of Golden Age comics to those who worked on the New 52 reboot.
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Images Show Off Jason Momoa on the Atlantean Throne

DC Comics and Warner Brothers have a very impressive film slate in 2022, and one of the sequels DC fans are anxiously waiting for is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In preparation for this weekend's Super Bowl, Warner Bros. released a new sizzle reel showcasing all their upcoming projects, and included in this exciting new look are a few new images from the aquatic superhero's sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Dc Comics#Puma Dc Comics#Puma Puma Source
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds ‘Old’ Actor Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre is adding another noteworthy genre title to his résumé. The actor, known for Syfy’s Krypton and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, is joining Marvel Studios’ Blade, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Character details are being kept in the coffin. Pierre joins Mahershala Ali and Delroy Lindo in the film, which stars Ali as Blade, the half-human, half-vampire who first debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1973’s Tomb of Dracula No. 10. Ali was announced as starring in Blade in the closing seconds of Marvel’s supersized San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2019. Blade rose to new heights thanks to Wesley Snipes’ portrayal of...
MOVIES
Complex

Toronto Cannabis Brand Coterie Unveils ‘7 Pillars’ Capsule Collection

Canadian cannabis brand Coterie is dropping a limited-edition apparel collection. Founded by Patrick and Nader Marzouk, owners of popular Toronto bar Regulars, the brand’s ethos is about celebrating community and shared connections. Their new capsule collection is inspired by Coterie’s seven “purpose pillars”: arts, community, athletics, hospitality, entertainment, charity, and beauty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
aiptcomics

DC Comics releases new ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ details

DC Comics has revealed the covers for the highly anticipated Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1, and now we’ve got some snippets to share. Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, and Aditya Bidikar join forces to tell a Superman and Batman tale like no other. The first issue will be available in comic book shops Tuesday, March 15, and arrive with 32-pages with no house ads and will also include Waid, Mora, Bonvillain, and Bidikar’s story from Detective Comics #1050.
COMICS
Sourcing Journal

AG’s Valentine’s Day Capsule Collection Promotes Self-Love

With the 2022 Valentine’s Day spending forecasted to be the second highest year on record, AG Jeans is temping consumers to treat themselves with a capsule collection dedicated to self-love. The Los Angeles-based brand launched “I Love Me,” a collection of unisex sweatshirts, T-shirts, socks and baseball caps. Items feature heart and “love” motifs and a definition of self-love that highlights the importance well-being and happiness. The main item is the Arc Crew with “_________ yourself” at the front so the wearer can fill the blank space in with any word they wish. The long-sleeve, pima cotton top is designed in an...
ComicBook

The Batman: Matt Reeves Teases Wait for Sequel, "There's Definitely More to Do"

In the modern movie-making landscape it's not uncommon for a sequel or two to get announced for a movie long before anyone has seen it and sometimes before it's even started shooting. Sometimes that results in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and sometimes that becomes the never-to-be-made The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4. Though television spinoffs of the upcoming The Batman have been revealed to be in the works, a proper feature film sequel has, as of this writing, not been announced, and speaking in a new interview it seems like co-writer/director Matt Reeves is not in any hurry to get started on another chapter.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Adidas and Gucci’s New Collection Will Be the Next Must-Have Designer Collab

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Adidas has cooked up another luxury collaboration. In a short statement on Friday morning, Adidas confirmed its new collab with Italian luxury house Gucci. “Gucci and Adidas Originals confirm that they are joining forces in a new collaboration – Adidas x Gucci – which combines the heritage and the creative codes of both brands,” the statement said. Gucci confirmed the news to FN with the same statement. Earlier this morning, Adidas posted an image of a collaborative Adidas x Gucci logo in a yellow and maroon hue bearing the simple caption “#NewProfilePic”. This...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GamesRadar+

Heroes punching heroes - the best superhero rivalries in comics

Heroes fighting heroes is a staple of Marvel Comics storytelling, and in 2022 the publisher is leaning heavily on the trope, pitting Thor and the Hulk against one another this spring in 'Banner War' and then upping the ante in the summer when the X-Men, the Avengers, and the Eternals face off in a three-way grudge match in its big summer event Judgment Day.
COMICS
ComicBook

DC Comics Fans Are Debating If Deathstroke Is A Batman Villain

A debate is raging online between DC Comics fans regarding Batman and Deathstroke. The online discourse boils down to whether Slade Wilson can truly be counted as one of the Dark Knight's villains. The two DC characters have crossed paths numerous times across different media, including comics, video games, and animated TV shows and movies. Deathstroke is primarily thought of as a Green Arrow nemesis, but his reputation as the deadliest assassin in the DC Universe means he's the perfect foil for Batman. This debate comes a week before the premiere of Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.
COMICS
Distractify

Skinny Legend Trixie Mattel Is Renovating a Motel for Her Discovery Plus Series 'Trixie Motel'

Whether you're a diehard RuPaul's Drag Race stan, a certified makeup junkie, or even just a casual viewer of her and Katya Zamolodchikova's bonkers green screen web series, you probably know of drag queen Trixie Mattel. In fact, with so many projects under her cinched belt, it's hard to not know who she is. But, for those living under a pop culture rock, Trixie is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3, the founder and CEO of Trixie Cosmetics, and a judge on Queen of the Universe. She's also a podcaster, YouTuber, and web series star to boot.
TV & VIDEOS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy