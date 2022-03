Hong Kong based graphics card manufacturer Zotac has just released new versions of the RTX 3060 Ti. Ever since it was released it's been one of the most difficult to buy of all GPUs. The new 3060 Ti’s come with the GA103 GPU, the same as the one used for the notebook RTX 3080 Ti. Up until now all 3060 Ti’s have been equipped with the GA104 GPU.

