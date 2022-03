STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville High School was closed on Monday after a student was found unsupervised in the school for an extended period of time over the weekend. In an e-mail sent to staff and the families of students from Superintendent Dr. Cameron M. Ryba, the student who was located in a classroom on Sunday, was released to his parents by police. According to the Strongsville Police Department, 16-year-old Aidan Bellucci was reported missing on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Police announced Bellucci was found safe just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

