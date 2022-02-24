Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Lessard Design continues to grow as an innovative international architectural firm committed to hiring the “best of the best from around the world.” Ayoub Sarouphim has joined the company’s leadership team as the Principal of Mixed Use and International projects where he will be responsible for overseeing all of Lessard’s International and mixed-use projects. Ayoub Sarouphim has over 18 years of experience in architecture, mixed-use developments, master planning, multifamily residential, office, retail, and international design. Before joining Lessard, Ayoub was the Studio Principal at Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, CRTKL’s Washington DC offices, where he was responsible for the design and execution of projects involving master planning, mixed-use developments, office, and retail. He has led the innovative and creative design process of large-scale mixed-use developments around the world and has built efficient and dedicated teams based on a culture of teamwork, design excellence, and client service. Lessard Design welcomes his expertise in leadership and design to add value to Lessard’s clients and the firm.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO