Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 4, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Largest Office Leases in Greater D.C. in 2021

1.23 million Capitol Hill/NoMa new Class A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Savills. 565,000 Southwest renewal Class A District of Columbia Government Savills. 521,366 Loudoun County renewal Class A Raytheon Co. JLL. 4. 400 7th St. SW - 04/30/2021. Washington, DC 20024. 471,499 Southwest renewal Class A GSA/Office of the...
Wardman Park redevelopment gets delayed as neighbors press for more input

A plan to redevelop the former Marriott Wardman Park with a 900-unit apartment project will take a few more months to gather public feedback. The D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board asked San Francisco developer Carmel Parters to seek more public input for its proposal to replace the closed hotel at 2660 Woodley Road NW with a pair of 90-foot towers, as a number of neighborhood groups expressed concerns about the plan. But while the review board's purview is to ensure the project's architecture is compatible with nearby historic properties, much of the conversation at a Thursday virtual meeting concerned the size and scope of the 952,000-square-foot development.
Lessard Design Welcomes Ayoub Sarouphim as New Principal of Mixed Use/International

Lessard Design continues to grow as an innovative international architectural firm committed to hiring the “best of the best from around the world.” Ayoub Sarouphim has joined the company’s leadership team as the Principal of Mixed Use and International projects where he will be responsible for overseeing all of Lessard’s International and mixed-use projects. Ayoub Sarouphim has over 18 years of experience in architecture, mixed-use developments, master planning, multifamily residential, office, retail, and international design. Before joining Lessard, Ayoub was the Studio Principal at Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, CRTKL’s Washington DC offices, where he was responsible for the design and execution of projects involving master planning, mixed-use developments, office, and retail. He has led the innovative and creative design process of large-scale mixed-use developments around the world and has built efficient and dedicated teams based on a culture of teamwork, design excellence, and client service. Lessard Design welcomes his expertise in leadership and design to add value to Lessard’s clients and the firm.
Crypto investment platform RoundlyX raises $2M round

RoundlyX, a Richmond startup playing in the cryptocurrency sector, has raised a $2 million round to further expand its operations. The company has a platform that allows users to round up their daily purchases to the nearest dollar and then apply that amount to cryptocurrency investments. Founders Andrew Elliott and Will Trible, who launched the company as Coin Savage in 2017, have previously said they aim for RoundlyX to be the Mint.com of digital assets, giving customers a place to manage their Bitcoin and other digital currencies — and invest responsibly.
The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

