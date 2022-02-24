Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

A plan to redevelop the former Marriott Wardman Park with a 900-unit apartment project will take a few more months to gather public feedback. The D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board asked San Francisco developer Carmel Parters to seek more public input for its proposal to replace the closed hotel at 2660 Woodley Road NW with a pair of 90-foot towers, as a number of neighborhood groups expressed concerns about the plan. But while the review board's purview is to ensure the project's architecture is compatible with nearby historic properties, much of the conversation at a Thursday virtual meeting concerned the size and scope of the 952,000-square-foot development.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO