ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 5 days ago

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Element Exteriors LLC.

Nashville-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 4, 2022. Year to date through February 4, 2022, the court recorded four Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 33% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Grocer and health group file for bankruptcy protection

Portland area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Feb. 18, 2022. Year to date, the court recorded three Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 50% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PORTLAND, OR
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 11, 2022

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (107) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (96) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (306)
REAL ESTATE
Law.com

It’s Time to End Cost-of-Incarceration Liens in Connecticut

Connecticut authorized cost-of-incarceration liens against lawsuit proceeds and inheritances in 2001. Few attorneys are aware that the State of Connecticut actively enforces liens aimed at forcing incarcerated people to pay the costs associated with their incarceration—regardless of their income and as much 20 years after their release. Typically, such “cost of incarceration” liens come as a surprise to formerly incarcerated people when they come into money by, for example, receiving an inheritance or obtaining an award in a personal injury action.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Liens
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Court records Leads - February 11, 2022

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
My Daily Record.com

Liens and judgments filed Jan. 31 to Feb. 11

The following liens and judgments were filed in the offices of Harnett County Clerk of Court Renee Whittenton for the week ending Jan. 31 to Feb. 11. They do not include lawyer’s fees or interest. Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service vs. Warren’s Cricket Farm Inc., plaintiff to...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Washington Business Journal

Wardman Park redevelopment gets delayed as neighbors press for more input

A plan to redevelop the former Marriott Wardman Park with a 900-unit apartment project will take a few more months to gather public feedback. The D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board asked San Francisco developer Carmel Parters to seek more public input for its proposal to replace the closed hotel at 2660 Woodley Road NW with a pair of 90-foot towers, as a number of neighborhood groups expressed concerns about the plan. But while the review board's purview is to ensure the project's architecture is compatible with nearby historic properties, much of the conversation at a Thursday virtual meeting concerned the size and scope of the 952,000-square-foot development.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Business Journal

Crypto investment platform RoundlyX raises $2M round

RoundlyX, a Richmond startup playing in the cryptocurrency sector, has raised a $2 million round to further expand its operations. The company has a platform that allows users to round up their daily purchases to the nearest dollar and then apply that amount to cryptocurrency investments. Founders Andrew Elliott and Will Trible, who launched the company as Coin Savage in 2017, have previously said they aim for RoundlyX to be the Mint.com of digital assets, giving customers a place to manage their Bitcoin and other digital currencies — and invest responsibly.
MARKETS
Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington

Comments / 0

Community Policy