A federal judge in Denver sided with the city in a lawsuit filed by several contractor associations that challenged a vaccine requirement for their employees. However, Judge Christine Arguello said in her ruling that there were "deficiencies" with the pleading from the plaintiffs and gave them 30 days to file an amended complaint to cure the issues. If they fail to do so, her ruling of dismissal of the complaint will stand.

DENVER, CO ・ 24 DAYS AGO