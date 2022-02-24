ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Caught on camera: Man douses N.J. barbershop with gasoline

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZe23_0eNKPZS800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhEay_0eNKPZS800
Police: Man arrested for pouring gasoline onto barbershop floor 00:25

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- A man is facing charges after causing quite a scene at a New Jersey barbershop.

Police released video taken Monday inside the Zone Barbershop in North Bergen.

You can see a man walk in, then douse the place with gasoline.

Police say the 30-year-old came in to complain about his father being mistreated there.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and causing risk of widespread injury or damage.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Man, 27, shot on L train platform in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man was shot on a subway platform Sunday in Brooklyn. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the L train platform at Eastern Parkway. Police said the 27-year-old victim was shot after an argument. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Armed suspects robbed Brooklyn store, stole $2,000, employee's wallet

NEW YORK - Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a Brooklyn store worker's wallet and thousands of dollars in cash.It happened at a store on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.Police said one suspect pointed a gun at the 24-year-old employee and threatened him. The suspects then punched the man and stole his cellphone and wallet.Next, according to police, the suspects took approximately $2,000 from behind the store counter.The employee suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Queens grandmother Gui-Ying Ma dies following rock attack

NEW YORK -- A Queens grandmother who was left in a coma after she was attacked by a homeless man has died.Qui-Ying Ma passed away from her injuries last week.Her family says the 62-year-old awoke from her coma earlier this month, but suffered complications from her head injury.She was hit with a rock while sweeping a friend's sidewalk a few blocks from her home in Corona on the day after Thanksgiving.Police say it happened after a verbal dispute with 33-year-old Elisaul Perez.Perez is charged with assault. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Woman attacked with hammer at subway station needs month of rehab, brother tells CBS2

NEW YORK -- Police made an arrest in a brutal hammer attack on a New York City Health Department worker who was heading into the subway system in Queens.Monday evening, the suspect was waiting to be arraigned in Queens Criminal Court, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported.The NYPD said the man seen in video of the assault is 57-year-old William Blount, who's now facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and assault.According to police, around 11 p.m. Thursday, Blount allegedly followed 57-year-old Nina Rothschild down the stairs at the Queens Plaza station, kicked her and pulled out a hammer, hitting her over the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
North Bergen, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

NYPD: Student shot outside Brooklyn high school

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after a student was shot in the left leg outside of a school in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.The NYPD said the 14-year-old, who attends Boys and Girls High School, was wounded on the corner of Utica and Fulton in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 2:45 p.m. and taken to Maimonides Hospital. He said he felt pain in his leg and realized he had been shot. He added he did not see who shot him, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.Boys and Girls High School has 1,500 students and does use metal detectors at the entrances, but the Department of Education said the shooting happened off the school's campus and is not school related.No arrests have been made.Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police make arrest in hammer attack inside Queens subway station

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in a frightening hammer attack at a subway station. William Blount, 57, has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, and assault in Thursday's incident. Investigators say Blount pushed 57-year-old Nina Rothschild down some stairs and kicked her at the Queens Plaza station, adding he then pulled out what looked like a hammer and hit the victim over the head before taking her purse. Rothschild suffered a fractured skull."This was a heartless, vicious attack on a customer who was just trying to get home after a long day working to keep New Yorkers healthy and safe. We are grateful for the speedy work of NYPD detectives and we hope prosecutors will now bring justice to the victim and her family," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

2 dead after car crashes off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak tracks below

NEW YORK -- Police believe speeding caused a car to plunge off the Henry Hudson Parkway on Monday morning and onto Amtrak train tracks.The fiery crash killed two men and snarled traffic for hours.CBS2's Christina Fan spoke to engineers about the barricades that were unable to stop the vehicle.It was a baffling sight under the George Washington Bridge. The burnt remains of what used to be a BMW lay smoldering on the tracks after tumbling off the parkway."How the hell do you get off the highway down onto the railroad? I mean good god," said Mark Gorton of the Upper...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

74-year-old dies in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- A  74-year-old woman is dead and a firefighter is hurt after a late-night fire Saturday in Brooklyn.It happened just after 11 p.m. at a building on Tompkins Avenues near Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.The woman was found on the third floor and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.According to the FDNY, more than 100 firefighters responded and faced challenging conditions."Units arrived in 3 minutes. They were met with heavy fire conditions on the second and third floor, and also heavy clutter conditions. So that delayed extinguishing of the fire," Deputy Chief Michael Kirwin said.There was no immediate word on how the fire started.The injured firefighter is expected to be OK.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Caught On Camera#Barbershop
CBS New York

Woman who falsely accused Black teen of stealing cellphone in SoHo hotel may not serve jail time

NEW YORK -- The woman accused of falsely claiming a black teenager stole her cellphone in a SoHo hotel could avoid jail time in a plea deal.The incident in 2020 involving Miya Ponsetto was captured on video. The footage appeared to show her trying to tackle Keyon Harrold Jr.In a court hearing Monday, Manhattan prosecutors said that if Ponsetto pleads guilty to a felony charge of unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime and serves two years probation, her plea deal would be withdrawn for a misdemeanor. 
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspects wanted for series of violent robberies in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for suspects in a series of violent robberies in Washington Heights and Inwood.So far, seven incidents have been reported since Feb. 3.According to police, a group typically approached men who were walking alone, then punched and pushed them to the ground.The suspects had knives or sharp objects in at least two robberies, police said.The suspects have stolen more than $600 in cash, plus cellphones, gold chains, headphones and wallets, police said.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

4 dead after father fatally shoots 3 children inside Sacramento church: Police

Four people were killed Monday night when a father fatally shot three of his children and one other person at a church in Sacramento, California, local officials said. The suspect, whose name has not been released, died by suicide after shooting the four people, officials said. The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. local time, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said at a press conference. It took place inside a church called The Church in Sacramento, CBS Sacramento reported. The spokesperson said three of the four victims were the man's children, all of whom were under the age of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS New York

New photos released of suspect in hammer attack at subway station

NEW YORK - Police have released new photos of the suspect in a brutal hammer attack at a Queens subway station.It happened Thursday night at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City.Investigators say a man with a cane pushed a woman down the stairs and kicked her.Video shows him then pull out what looks like a hammer and hit the woman over the head repeatedly before taking her purse.The victim, 57-year-old Nina Rothschild, suffered a fractured skull and is hospitalized in stable condition.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: School bus drivers attacked, robbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say two 70-year-old school bus drivers were attacked Thursday in Brooklyn.It happened around 6 a.m. in a school bus parking lot on 49th Street in Borough Park. Police said the suspects punched and kicked one of the victims before stealing cellphone chargers from the bus.The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Some fear scaffolding on Washington Heights corner contributing to subway crime

NEW YORK -- A citywide crackdown on subway crime is now focusing on one corner in Washington Heights. After recent violent attacks at Broadway and West 168th Street, some believe scaffolding is partially to blame.The scaffolding has been up since before the pandemic. The dark atmosphere it has created is sparking fear among neighbors."A young man was stabbed," emphasized Julio Batista, director of New York Presbyterian community affairs. "This was compounded by the recent attack of one of our frontline staffers at New York Presbyterian who was trying to get home after his shift."Batista was speaking at a recent Washington...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman hit in head by falling ice in Midtown

NEW YORK -- A woman is recovering after being hit in the head by falling ice in Midtown. Police say a chunk of ice fell from the Steinway Building on Friday night as a 35-year-old woman was driving near 57th Street and Sixth Avenue. Streets in the area were closed down as a precaution. Parts of 42nd Street were also closed because of falling ice from One Vanderbilt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman bashed in the head and robbed by man with hammer while entering subway

NEW YORK - As New York City police continue to try and increase safety underground, there has been another attack. This time, police are looking for a suspect who beat a 57-year-old woman with a hammer and robbed her.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, video shows a man with a cane follow Nina Rothschild, a New York City Health Department worker, down stairs to a subway station.The suspect can be seen kicking Rothschild twice in the back before he pulls out a hammer and hits her on the back of the head multiple times. He then stole her purse and ran...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man slashed at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- A man was attacked at a Brooklyn subway station Thursday. It happened around 7 p.m. Police say a man was slashed in the neck as he tried to exit the Franklin Avenue station. The 35-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police are searching for the suspect.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Long Island police investigating if recent pellet gun shootings are part of TikTok challenge

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. -- Police are warning about a dangerous new social media challenge on TikTok. They say teens are shooting random people with pellet guns.Law enforcement officials on Long Island said the assaults with so-called airsoft pellets are not harmless pranks, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday.A 911 call came from the intersection of Shotgun Lane and Gun Lane in Levittown."We were inside, and then two gentlemen were walking up and down the street like they usually do on their morning walk, when a car just pulled up and shot at them," Ivinia Nietl said. "Because it was a pellet gun,...
LEVITTOWN, NY
CBS New York

Police teach local Jewish groups valuable skills in case of active attack

SUFFERN, N.Y. -- After the hostage situation last month at a Texas synagogue, some Jewish communities in the Tri-State Area are seeking out active attack training. CBS2's Ali Bauman recently witnessed a training exercise in a controlled environment inside the Chabad Jewish Center of Suffern in Rockland County. "We're getting a lot more requests to do these classes with different places of worship and schools," said Officer Daniel Lynch of the Ramapo Police Department. Ramapo police run drills for free to teach teenagers how to run, hide or fight against a potential threat. The rounds were blank, but the practice...
SUFFERN, NY
CBS New York

N.J. brothers preparing to travel to Ukraine in hopes of rescuing family

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two men from New Jersey say their relatives in Ukraine are running out of supplies while staying sheltered from the constant reminders of war.CBS2's Cory James spoke to two New Jersey brothers whose aunt is trying to stay safe."Where is she right now in her home?" James asked."In the bathtub," Mike Lisitsa said."She's hiding in the bathtub?" James asked."Yes," Lisitsa said.A dark photo captured a dark time in history -- a woman in Ukraine hiding in her bathtub as war unravels outside her home."She said today is the worst night," Lisitsa said.Lisitsa and his brother, Gene, translated, sharing...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy