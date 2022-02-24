Caught on camera: Man douses N.J. barbershop with gasoline

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- A man is facing charges after causing quite a scene at a New Jersey barbershop.

Police released video taken Monday inside the Zone Barbershop in North Bergen.

You can see a man walk in, then douse the place with gasoline.

Police say the 30-year-old came in to complain about his father being mistreated there.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and causing risk of widespread injury or damage.