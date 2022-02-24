Clovis Unified no longer removing maskless students from classrooms

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students will no longer be removed from class if they refuse to wear a mask following a unanimous vote by Clovis Unified school board members on Wednesday afternoon.

Effective immediately, students will be able to stay in class if they aren’t wearing a face-covering, instead of being moved away from their classmates into other areas of the school.

“The district will instead enforce the mask mandate through education-based approaches, such as posting the mandate visibly on each campus,” explained board member Tiffany Stoker Madsen.

Cheers and applause from the crowd were heard immediately after the unanimous vote was made during Wednesday’s school board meeting.

Following the vote, district officials say they will still expect parents to comply with the mask rules, however, they will no longer make their teachers be enforcers, or separate those children who refuse to wear masks.

School employees will be offering masks to students who show up to campus without one. If a student refuses to take the mask, the employee will notify their parents.

“Education is the key, I’ve been asking for transparency the whole time,” said parent Sean Soares.

Soares says his kids did not wear masks at school and suffered immensely because of it.

“The first semester they were put on independent studies because they wouldn’t wear a mask and then when their independent study ran out, they were then removed from their volleyball teams,” explained Soares.

He says the new amendment to the masking protocol will allow his children to return to school.

Some believe the vote was made after tensions escalated earlier in the morning at Copper Hills Elementary School.

According to district officials, a group of about 30 parents sent their children to school without makes in a show of protest.

The children were not allowed into their classrooms and tempers flared with parents arguing their children were left out in the cold.

While California’s indoor masking mandate ended earlier this month, students and teachers across the state are still required to wear face-coverings while attending class on campus.

However, school districts statewide have started making their own rules when it comes to masks being required on campus. Last week, the Sierra Unified school board announced it had approved a resolution that now lets students decide if they want to wear a mask while at school .

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop statewide, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says the masking mandate for schools is expected to be reevaluated on Monday, Feb. 28.

