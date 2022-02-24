ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Clovis Unified no longer removing maskless students from classrooms

By Juanita Adame, Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7T3v_0eNKPHoI00

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students will no longer be removed from class if they refuse to wear a mask following a unanimous vote by Clovis Unified school board members on Wednesday afternoon.

Effective immediately, students will be able to stay in class if they aren’t wearing a face-covering, instead of being moved away from their classmates into other areas of the school.

“The district will instead enforce the mask mandate through education-based approaches, such as posting the mandate visibly on each campus,” explained board member Tiffany Stoker Madsen.

Cheers and applause from the crowd were heard immediately after the unanimous vote was made during Wednesday’s school board meeting.

Following the vote, district officials say they will still expect parents to comply with the mask rules, however, they will no longer make their teachers be enforcers, or separate those children who refuse to wear masks.

School employees will be offering masks to students who show up to campus without one. If a student refuses to take the mask, the employee will notify their parents.

“Education is the key, I’ve been asking for transparency the whole time,” said parent Sean Soares.

Soares says his kids did not wear masks at school and suffered immensely because of it.

“The first semester they were put on independent studies because they wouldn’t wear a mask and then when their independent study ran out, they were then removed from their volleyball teams,” explained Soares.

He says the new amendment to the masking protocol will allow his children to return to school.

Some believe the vote was made after tensions escalated earlier in the morning at Copper Hills Elementary School.

According to district officials, a group of about 30 parents sent their children to school without makes in a show of protest.

The children were not allowed into their classrooms and tempers flared with parents arguing their children were left out in the cold.

While California’s indoor masking mandate ended earlier this month, students and teachers across the state are still required to wear face-coverings while attending class on campus.

However, school districts statewide have started making their own rules when it comes to masks being required on campus. Last week, the Sierra Unified school board announced it had approved a resolution that now lets students decide if they want to wear a mask while at school .

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop statewide, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says the masking mandate for schools is expected to be reevaluated on Monday, Feb. 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 5

Charles
5d ago

thank you Jesus for hearing my prayers for theses children's life's

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

How school mask rules in California are changing on March 11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mask rules in California are changing in March when new policies for schools come into effect. According to a statement from the Governor’s Office, starting March 11 schools and child care facilities in the state will not be required to enforce masks requirements – however, masks will remain “strongly recommended.” Governor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Education Matters: Kids Café reopens in downtown Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) The Kids Café in downtown Fresno is re-opening to the public, welcoming back its faithful customers. A group of students in the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ adult transitional program for special needs will be there to serve customers. They are learning the skills needed to work in […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Clovis, CA
Health
Local
California Education
YourCentralValley.com

CUSD teachers’ group upset following mask mandate vote

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Clovis Unified School District decided to stop enforcing the statewide mask mandate for schools at a special meeting on Wednesday night.  Following the controversial vote, a teachers’ group is now speaking out, saying it’s unfair they were not consulted on this decision. “Most teachers feel that it is chaotic,” said Kristin […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Education Matters: 3 Fresno County schools competing in state academic decathlon

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Participating in the state competition for the academic decathlon is not new for Fresno’s University High School. Its team has won the state championship for small schools 12 times. “It’s a quintessential team sport where people have to support each other.  You have to cooperate with each other.  You have […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Community in Huron wants its own high school

HURON, California (KSEE) – On Friday, families in Huron rallied to advocate for a local high school and a school district. Currently, the small city shares a school district with Coalinga.  “Growing up in Huron, I had to attend Coalinga High School, which is about a 20-minute ride but in the bus, it’s about an hour […]
HURON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

17 new laborers graduate apprenticeship scheme in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 17 new laborers graduated in a ceremony in Clovis on Friday after completing their 15-week-long pre-apprentice training. As part of the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board’s (FRWDB) ValleyBuild MC3 Apprenticeship Program, students received hands-on experience in several areas of construction. Graduates of the program also received a Certificate of Completion, OSHA certification, forklift […]
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health#Clovis Unified#Maskless#Ksee Kgpe
YourCentralValley.com

Mountain lion in Selma will be released into the wild

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mountain lion discovered in Selma was captured Monday morning after both Selma Police officers and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene to tranquilize and transport the animal back into the wild. According to the Selma Police Department, the first call was received around 7:30 a.m. […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley Ukrainians offer prayers of peace as tensions rise overseas

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ukrainians in the Central Valley are turning to their faith during the ongoing crisis with Russia.  Sunday morning, St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Clovis held a special service to pray for their loved ones back home. “They’re my family. Innocent people, nobody deserves that,” explained Lesya Blazar, a Ukrainian immigrant […]
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

Mardi Gras parade returns to Fresno’s Tower District

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – After a year-long break, the Tower District’s long-standing Mardi Gras parade tradition returned on Sunday afternoon. A ‘Celebration of Art and Theater’ was the theme of this year’s Mardi Gras parade in the Tower District.  Among the sea of purple green and yellow colors, a variety of local floats filled […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These are the 3 most stolen vehicles in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Data released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the top three most stolen vehicles in the county in 2021. The 2021 data shows that the top three vehicles are pre-2000 Honda Civics, pre-2000 Honda Accords, and 1998 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks. The numbers match up with state-wide figures […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno firefighter launches medicinal mushroom business while recovering from injury

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno firefighter found a unique hobby after getting injured on a service call.  Captain Jeremy Savitt started growing mushrooms for their medicinal powers, and it’s now turned into a small business.  You can find Savitt at the River Park Farmer’s Market on Saturdays selling the medicinal mushrooms he grows.  “We […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy