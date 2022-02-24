ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia man accused of beating autistic child

By Dionne Johnson
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7gF8_0eNKNcnL00

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY ) — Police are attempting to locate a New Iberia man who they say brutally beat a 5-year-old boy as punishment for getting into trouble at school.

According to New Iberia Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes, an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Shockley on charges of cruelty to juveniles.

She said Shockley was inside a home with other four other adults who took turns humiliating and beating an autistic child with a belt, and did not until the child was badly bruised.

Police were notified when the child arrived at school the following day and was badly bruised and not feeling well, Hughes said.

So far, four arrest have been made, she said.

Christian Riegger, the child’s mother, was arrested and charged with cruelty to a juvenile and child desertion.

Lanie Blanchard was charged with cruelty to a juvenile. Gage Migues and Cailtlyn Johnson were charged with principal/cruelty to a juvenile.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vMqt_0eNKNcnL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qdr2j_0eNKNcnL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrkeY_0eNKNcnL00
R to L: Gage Migues, Caitlyn Johnson, Lanie Blanchard

The child, she said, has been placed in foster care.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Iberia, LA
WGNO

6-year-old killed, two critically injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A six-year-old boy was killed and two others were critically injured in a Hattiesburg shooting on Sunday, February 27. Hattiesburg police responded to a home on Willis Avenue around 10:15 p.m. and found that a six-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man had been shot. All three were taken […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desertion#Autistic#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNO

UPDATE: Police say missing 2-year-old appears to be safe, in good health

UPDATE: The Covington Police Department says they’ve been in contact with the missing child’s grandmother who she was last seen with and says the child appears to be in good health. Police say they are working to ensure her safe return. COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Covington Police Department is asking for the public’s help […]
COVINGTON, LA
WGNO

Monroe man arrested for drug charges after found asleep in his vehicle

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 28, 2022, at approximately 1:28 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South 5th Street in reference to a male being asleep inside of his vehicle. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they made contact with 29-year-old Damion Renard Taylor who was asleep at a […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

WGNO

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy